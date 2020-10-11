JPMorgan Set to Kick Off Third-Quarter Earnings Season

Banks and healthcare companies lead the parade of financial results due in the week ahead.

Third-quarter earnings season gets underway in the week ahead with results from big banks and healthcare companies among the heavy hitters on tap.

Here's a look at some of the more notable results expected beginning on Tuesday.

JPMorgan

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $6.9 billion, or $2.23 a share, on sales of $28.2 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 23 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.68 a share on sales of $30.1 billion. It reported net income of $9.6 billion.

The stock has risen 3.6% since the company last reported earnings on July 14.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $6.1 billion, or $1.91 a share, on sales of $26.8 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $117.2 billion.

JPMorgan Chase is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $5.2 billion, or $1.96 a share, on sales of $20.1 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 15 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.12 a share on sales of $20.7 billion. It reported net income of $5.6 billion.

The stock has fallen 0.2% since the company last reported earnings on July 16.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $5.2 billion, or $1.94 a share, on sales of $21.5 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $80.7 billion.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $2.9 billion, or $3.10 a share, on sales of $63.8 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 25 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $3.88 a share on sales of $60.4 billion. It reported net income of $3.3 billion.

The stock has risen 6% since the company last reported earnings on July 15.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $2.5 billion, or $2.63 a share, on sales of $65 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $255.3 billion.



Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $2 billion, or $5.54 a share, on sales of $9.4 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 19 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $4.79 a share on sales of $8.3 billion. It reported net income of $2.4 billion.

The stock has fallen 4.1% since the company last reported earnings on July 15.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.8 billion, or $4.87 a share, on sales of $8.7 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $40.1 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts portfolio.

Walgreens

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $833.6 million, or 96 cents a share, on sales of $34.4 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 20 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.43 a share on sales of $34 billion. It reported net income of $1 billion.

The stock has fallen 5% since the company last reported earnings on July 9.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $909.7 million, or $1.04 a share, on sales of $34.9 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $139.2 billion.