Johnson & Johnson Posts Earnings Beat, Lifts 2020 Guidance - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Johnson & Johnson Posts Earnings Beat, Lifts 2020 Guidance

Johnson & Johnson posts better-than-expected third-quarter earnings as demand for its drugs as well consumer products and equipment increase.
Author:
Publish date:

Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report on Tuesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings as demand for its drugs as well consumer products and equipment increased.

J&J said it earned $5.87 billion, or $2.20 an adjusted share, vs. $5.67 billion, or $2.12 a share a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of $1.98 a share. Revenue came in at $21.08 billion, above last year’s $20.73 billion and also above analysts’ estimates of $20.21 billion.

“Our third-quarter results reflect solid performance and positive trends across Johnson & Johnson, powered by better-than-expected procedure recovery in medical devices, growth in consumer health, and continued strength in pharmaceuticals,” CEO Alex Gorsky said in a statement.

The results came as J&J announced a pause in its Covid-19 vaccine study due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, which in turn caused its shares to slump in premarket trading on Tuesday. 

A document sent to outside researchers running the 60,000-patient clinical trial said that a “pausing rule” has been met, that the online system used to enroll patients in the study has been closed, and that the data and safety monitoring board - an independent committee that watches over the safety of patients in the clinical trial — would be convened.

Separately, Johnson & Johnson raised its full-year guidance, saying it now expects expects per-share earnings of between $7.95 and $8.05, up from its previous forecast in July of between $7.75 and $7.95.

Johnson & Johnson said it now expects to see sales in 2020 of between $81.2 billion and $82 billion, up from its July projections of sales between $79.9 billion and $81.4 billion. 

Johnson & Johnson is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells JNJ? Learn more now.

JPMorgan Reaches Agreement To Buy Out Chinese Partner's Stake In Mutual Fund Unit
INVESTING

JPMorgan Beats Q3 Earnings Forecast; Credit Provisions Tumble

road trip wyoming sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

America's Best Road Trips

British Schools Rush To Open New Campuses In Greater Bay Area, Betting On Need For International Schooling Amid Area's Growth
Sponsored Story

Are Contributions to School District Programs Tax Deductible?

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

Amazon, J&J, Apple and JPMorgan - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

Tesla Model S P100D
INVESTING

Tesla Slashes Sticker Prices on Flagship Model S Sedan Again

car salesman sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

How to Know a Good Car Salesperson From a Bad One

NYSE Stock Market Trader
INVESTING

Dow Futures Edge Lower After Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine Pause; Q3 Bank Earnings in Focus

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson Shares Slump Following COVID Vaccine Trial Pause