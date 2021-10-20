October 20, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Behind the Computer: A Look at the History of IBM
Behind the Computer: A Look at the History of IBM
Publish date:

IBM Misses Revenue Estimates in Latest Results

IBM shares fall Wednesday after hours as Big Blue’s third-quarter revenue results missed analyst estimates.
Author:

IBM  (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report shares fell Wednesday after hours as Big Blue’s third-quarter revenue results missed analyst estimates.

IBM’s quarterly revenue rose 0.3% to $17.6 billion, compared to $17.5 billion in the same period of 2020, but missed analysts' estimates of  $17.8 billion. The company reported net income of $1.13 billion compared with $1.7 billion in the. same period a year ago with adjusted earnings of $2.52 a share compared with $2.58 in 2020.

Revenue rose 2.5%, normalized to exclude the company's Kyndryl managed infrastructure services division, which is set to be spun off Nov. 3.

Shares of IBM on Wednesday declined by 4.7% to $135.25 in after hours trading. The stock closed down 0.06% to $141.90 in the regular session.

“With the separation of Kyndryl early next month, IBM takes the next step in our evolution as a platform-centric hybrid cloud and AI company," Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer, said in a Wednesday statement. "We continue to make progress in our software and consulting businesses, which represent our higher growth opportunities.

TheStreet Recommends

"With our increased focus and agility to better serve clients, we are confident in achieving our medium-term objectives of mid-single digit revenue growth and strong free cash flow generation,” Krishna said.

IBM had some positive results as revenues from its cloud and cognitive software segment --which includes cloud and data platforms -- rose 2.5% to $5.7 billion, and its global business services revenue -- including consulting and application management -- increased 11.6% to $4.4 billion.

However, revenues for global technology services, which includes technology support services, declined 4.8% to $6.2 billion; systems, which includes systems hardware and operating systems software, reported revenue of $1.1 billion, down 11.9%; and global financing revenues declined 19.2% to $220 million.

Analysts expected IBM’s third-quarter results would likely reflect continued adoption of its hybrid cloud computing capabilities, mobile, analytics, cognitive technologies and artificial intelligence-related solutions, according to Zacks Equity Research.

IBM in the third quarter launched its new IBM Power E1080 server, the first based on the new IBM Power10 processor, designed specifically for hybrid cloud environments.

IBM in early October informed its U.S. workers that they must receive COVID-19 vaccinations by Dec. 8, or they will suffer an unpaid suspension.

Tornadoes
INVESTING

Guilfoyle: There’s Potential for End-of-Year Turmoil

Stock Traders Lead
INVESTING

When Professional Traders Sell, You Might Want to Buy

Photo by NASA/Joel Kowsk. NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, left, Victor Glover, and Mike Hopkins, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, right, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, stop to pose for a picture.
INVESTING

Morgan Stanley Clients Believe Big-Time in Musk's SpaceX

Novavax Lead
MARKETS

Novavax Stock Plunges On Report of COVID Vaccine Production Delays

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
MARKETS

Ford Stock Jumps On Credit Suisse Upgrade, Price Target Boost Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Pinterest Lead
MARKETS

Pinterest Ends Sharply Higher After PayPal Takeover Report

Tesla Electric Power Lead
MARKETS

Tesla Blasts Q3 Earnings Forecasts, Posts Record $13.76 Billion In Revenues

Wake Up Wall Street: It's Inauguration Day
STOCKS

Stocks Finish Mixed as Dow Hits Intraday Record High