Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Nordstrom, Gap, Dell, HP, VMware
Earnings Recap: Nordstrom, Gap, Dell, HP, VMware
Updated:
Original:

HP and Dell Gain as Return-to-Office Sales Drive Earnings

HP and Dell shares both rise as strong return-to-office demand for PCs, printers and other equipment drives both companies' quarterly earnings and sales.
Author:

HP  (HPQ) - Get HP Inc. (HPQ) Report and Dell  (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report shares both rose Wednesday as strong return-to-office demand for PCs, printers and other computer essentials allowed both companies to post stronger-than-expected quarterly sales and earnings.

Palo Alto, Calif.-based HP said it earned $1.1 billion, or 94 cents an adjusted share, vs. $835 million, or 62 cents an adjusted share in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of 84 cents a share.

Revenue rose 9.3% to $16.7 billion, about $1.3 billion ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $15.4 billion. Operating margin ticked up 1.2 points on a non-GAAP basis to 8.1%.

Dell, meantime, reported adjusted earnings of $2.37 a share, comfortably beating consensus estimates of $2.09 a share and coming in 17% above adjusted earnings of $2.03 a share reported in the same quarter last year.

TheStreet Recommends

Total net revenue of $28.39 billion grew 21% year-over-year and topped analysts’ expectations of $27.01 billion. Growth in all business units, customer segments and geographies, along with strong demand across commercial PCs, servers and storage, acted as tailwinds, Dell said. 

“As offices are reopening, companies are investing to improve the experience of their employees, and this continues to drive very strong PC demand,” HP CEO Enrique Lores told CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday.

For the fiscal 2022 first quarter, HP said it expects to see non-GAAP diluted per-share earnings of between 99 cents and $1.05. For the full fiscal year, HP said it expects to generate free cash flow of "...at least $4.5 billion."

For Dell, the company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $27 billion to $28 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 12% to 16%, and adjusted earnings between $1.85 and $2.05 a share.

NYSE Lead
MARKETS
S&PGPSJWN

Tesla Leading Nasdaq Lower On Inflation Concerns; Jobless Claims Fall to 52-Year Low - Stock Market Live

Inflation-thumb
MARKETS
S&P

Fed Inflation Gauge Speeds To 30-Year High, October Consumer Spending Leaps

John Deere Shares Fall on Rough Guidance -- but Report Has a `Silver Lining'
MARKETS
DE

Deere Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid 2022 Profit Outlook

Gap Lead
MARKETS
GPS

Gap Stock Plunges After Q3 Earnings Miss, Supply Chain Warning On Holiday Sales

iPhone 12 Lead
INVESTING
AAPL

Apple Reportedly Halts Sales in Turkey as Lira Tumbles

Here's What Nordstrom Is Doing Right When It Comes to Stores
EARNINGS
JWNGPSM

Nordstrom Stock Dives After Earnings on Inventory and Labor Issues

Jeremy Siegel Lead
INVESTING

Fed 'Absolutely' Has to Speed Up Inflation Fight: Wharton's Siegel

Gap Lead
INVESTING
GPS

Gap Stock Lower; Recovery Hits 'Speed Bump,' Wells Fargo Says