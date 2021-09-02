September 2, 2021
Why Jim Cramer Likes Five Below Here
Five Below Stock Falls After Hours as Revenue Misses Estimates

Shares of Five Below tumbled after hours after the discount retailer's second-quarter revenue results missed analysts' estimates.
Shares of specialty discount retail chain Five Below  (FIVE) - Get Five Below, Inc. Report plummeted in after hours trading after its second-quarter net revenue results missed analysts estimates.

However, the retailer's second-quarter earnings of $64.8 million, or $1.15 a share, beat analysts average estimate of $1.11 a share, for the period ending July 31.

Shares of Five Below on Wednesday fell 9.1% to $196.35 after hours. The stock had risen 1.5% to $216.05 in the regular session.

Five Below's net sales increased by almost 52% to $646.6 million from $426.1 million in the same period last year, and by 55% from $417.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, according to a company statement. Analysts on average were expecting $658 million in sales, according to FactSet as MarketWatch reported.

“We had another strong quarter, with the team executing well in a dynamic operating environment," Five Below CEO Joel Anderson said in the statement. "Sales increased 55% and earnings per share increased 125% versus the second quarter of 2019. Once again, the strength was broad-based throughout our worlds. 

"New store growth continued with the opening of 34 new stores across 19 states, bringing our new store count for the first half to a record 102 new stores,” Anderson said.

Five Below's outlook for the third quarter projects net sales between $550 million and $565 million, based on opening about 40 to 45 new stores and assuming a mid-single digit increase in comparable sales.

It expects net income in the $12.8 million to $16.7 million range with diluted income per share estimated from 23 cents to 30 cents a share.

Philadelphia-based Five Below operates over 1,100 discount retail stores in 39 states, with most items priced between $1 and $5. The company offers merchandise in eight different departments or “worlds,” including style, room, sports, tech, create, party, candy and now.

