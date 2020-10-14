Fastly Warns Third-Quarter Revenue Will Miss as TikTok Usage Comes up Short - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Fastly Warns Third-Quarter Revenue Will Miss as TikTok Usage Comes up Short

High-flying cloud services company says its largest customer’s usage failed to meet expectations.
Author:
Publish date:

Fastly, Inc.  (FSLY) - Get Report warned Tuesday that its third-quarter revenue will miss previous guidance because its largest customer, TikTok, made less use of its cloud services than previously expected.

The company said it now expects third-quarter revenue of $70 million to $71 million vs. earlier guidance of $73.5 million to $75.5 million.

“Due to the impacts of the uncertain geopolitical environment, usage of Fastly’s platform by its previously disclosed largest customer did not meet expectations, resulting in a corresponding significant reduction in revenue from this customer,” the company said in a statement.

In August, CEO Joshua Bixby disclosed in a Barron’s interview that TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, was its largest customer in the first half of the year, accounting for 12% of revenue.

TikTok’s fate has been up in the air since the company came under attack in early August from President Donald Trump, who called for its sale to a U.S. company or shutdown, because of national security risks. Oracle  (ORCL) - Get Report eventually reached an agreement to take a minority stake in TikTok, which will run on its Oracle Cloud service. 

Shares of Fastly fell $33.50, or 27%, to $89.69, in after-hours trading.

Shares of other cloud services companies also fell.

Cloudflare  (NET) - Get Report shares fell $5, or 8%, to $56.50 in after-hours trading. Akamai  (AKAM) - Get Report fell $3.65, or 3%, to $109.77.

Prior to Wednesday’s warning, Fastly had been expected to break even for the quarter on sales of $74.6 million, based on a FactSet survey of 12 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted a loss of 9 cents a share on sales of $49.8 million. It reported a loss of 15.6 million.

Jim Cramer: How Robinhood Turned E*Trade Into a Dinosaur
INVESTING

Robinhood's Public Report of Trading Data May Return

NextEv Nio EP9
STOCKS

Allscripts Healthcare, Concho Resources: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks End Lower Amid Fading Hopes for a Stimulus Deal

Google's $2.6-Billion Deal for Looker Drives Home Its Big Cloud Ambitions
INVESTING

Google's Major Cloud Deal with Nokia Could Be a Valuable Reference Win

Senator Bob Corker Lead
INVESTING

Jefferies Names Former GOP Sen. Bob Corker as Special Adviser

Navistar, Volkswagen Partner to Bring an Electric Truck to Market by 2019
INVESTING

Navistar Has Until Friday to Accept Traton Takeover Bid

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

What Wall Street Is Saying: Previewing Netflix Earnings

iPhone 12 Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Apple iPhone Excitement