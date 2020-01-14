2020 Earnings Calendar: When Do Top Companies Report This Quarter?

Looking to see when the biggest companies will be reporting their earnings this quarter? Here's what you need to know.

Earnings season is kicking off, and if you're interested in how some of the largest and most well-known companies in America have been performing recently, this is your chance to get the details. These details can potentially help you determine whether these are worthy investments, or even how the economy is performing or will perform in the future.

So when do these companies report their most recent earnings?

When Do Companies Report Their Earnings?

Here is when some of the most notable publicly-traded companies will be reporting their latest earnings, or in some cases when they are estimated to do so.

Abbott Laboratories Earnings Date

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report , known among other things for manufacturing medical devices, will be reporting their 2019 Q4 earnings Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 before the market opens. Currently, the EPS estimate is $0.95, which would be an increase over the $.084 EPS reported for their 2019 Q3.

AbbVie Earnings Date

Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report made the announcement that before the opening of the market Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 they would hold a conference call to announce not only the earnings reports for their fourth quarter of 2019, but the full-year financial report for 2019.

Activision Earnings Date

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) - Get Report has yet to make an official announcement as to when they will report their latest earnings. There have been some rough estimates on when they may report based on previous conference calls. Nasdaq, for example, estimates a Feb. 11 earnings report, while Yahoo Finance estimates Feb. 10. They also have similar EPS estimates: $1.15 from Nasdaq, and $1.19 from Yahoo.

Alibaba Earnings Date

The Alibaba Group (BABA) - Get Report also has not made an official announcement for its latest quarterly earnings. The holding group for Jack Ma's e-commerce website, Nasdaq has estimated they will make their official earnings report Jan. 29, 2020 and currently give it an EPS estimate of $1.85.

Alphabet Earnings Date

Earlier this year, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - Get Report, the holding company for Google, announced an upcoming press conference for their 2019 fourth-quarter earnings. The report will be discussed on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The conference call will take place at 2 p.m. PST or 5 p.m. EST, meaning it will occur after standard market hours. Nasdaq's current EPS estimate in advance of this is $12.77.

Amazon Earnings Date

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report has yet to announce their fourth-quarter earnings report. Their last one was released on Jan. 31, 2019, so estimates skew to similar dates, with Nasdaq's current estimate being Jan. 30, 2020.

American Airlines Earnings Date

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report has set a date and time for their latest quarterly earnings report: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST, an hour before the market opens. As of this writing, Nasdaq is estimating that the EPS for their 2019 Q4 will be $1.25, down from the reported Q3 EPS of $1.42.

American Express Earnings Date

The earnings report for American Express's (AXP) - Get Report 2019 fourth-quarter has been announced. It will take place at 8:30 am EST, premarket hours, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Nasdaq's EPS estimate for it currently is $2.02 - slightly down from Q3's EPS of $2.08 but higher than the 2018 fourth-quarter EPS of $1.74.

Apple Earnings Date

Unlike many of the companies listed here, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is actually announcing their first-quarter earnings for 2020, not the fourth-quarter earnings of 2019. Their conference call will take place after market hours on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. You will be able to stream the call live at 2 p.m. PST or 5 p.m. EST.

Bank of America Earnings Date

The earnings report for Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report is coming earlier than the ones we've mentioned so far. Bank of America's fourth quarter earnings report is coming before the market opens Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings Date

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report will be presenting their fourth-quarter 2019 earnings an hour before the market opens Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Nasdaq is estimating their EPS at $1.04 at the moment, which would be a higher EPS than their fourth quarter of 2018 ($.0.94)

Burlington Stores Earnings Date

Burlington Stores (BURL) - Get Report has not yet announced when they will be rolling out their fourth-quarter 2019 earnings report, but historically they've ended their fourth quarter and released their findings later than other companies usually do. Last year it was released March 7, 2019, and both Nasdaq and Yahoo Finance are currently estimating their next earnings report will be released on March 5, 2020. We'll update this once they announce the official date.

Cisco Earnings Date

The next quarterly report for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) - Get Report to release would actually be the second quarter for the fiscal year 2020. The company has announced that at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST, a half-hour after the market closes) Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, they will present their quarterly earnings report.

Citigroup Inc. Earnings Date

The 2019 fourth quarter earnings for Citigroup (C) - Get Report were announced Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. The Nasdaq prediction for EPS in advance was $1.82, but Citigroup actually beat these expectations with a reported $1.90 in earnings per share.

Clorox Earnings Date

Another company that is already well into their fiscal 2020, The Clorox Company (CLX) - Get Report has a press conference scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in which they will report their 2020 second quarter earnings.

Comcast Earnings Date

If you're looking for the upcoming earnings of the Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) - Get Report , be up nice and early on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. The company will be announcing their 2019 fourth quarter earnings at 8:30 am EST.

CVS Earnings Date

The CVS Health Corporation (CVS) - Get Report has announced a press conference for their 2019 fourth quarter earnings report will take place Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. As of this writing, Nasdaq and Yahoo both have EPS estimates of $1.68 for CVS.

Delta Air Lines Earnings Date

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report posted their 2019 Q4 earnings Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Delta's quarterly earnings have been up year-over-year for each of the previous 2019 quarters, and though Nasdaq's EPS estimate of $1.40 was higher than the Q4 EPS of $1.30 in 2018, Delta obliterated both of these figures with a fourth quarter EPS of $1.70.

Disney Earnings Date

Interested in the latest earnings for the entertainment mega corporation that is Disney? (DIS) - Get Report Stick around after the market closes Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The Walt Disney Corporation will be speaking on a live webcast at 4:30 p.m. EST about the earnings for the first fiscal quarter of 2020.

Facebook Earnings Date

Facebook (FB) - Get Report will also be doing a press conference for their earnings in post-market hours. At 2 p.m. PST (5 p.m. EST) Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, they will be providing information on their 2019 fourth quarter earnings. Nasdaq currently estimates that the EPS for this quarter will be $2.50, higher than the $2.38 EPS of 2018's fourth quarter.

Goldman Sachs Earnings Date

The 2019 fourth quarter earnings for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) - Get Report is expected to be announced premarket on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Home Depot Earnings Date

At 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 - just a half hour before the stock market opens - Home Depot (HD) - Get Report will release their earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019. As of this writing, over a month before then, both Nasdaq and Yahoo are estimating $2.10 in earnings per share.

Honeywell Earnings Date

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) - Get Report has not yet announced when their next earnings report (for the fourth quarter of the fiscal 2019). Based on past press releases, Nasdaq is currently estimating that it will occur Feb. 7, 2020, though this is not confirmed.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Earnings Date

Early before the market opened Jan. 14, 2020, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - Get Report announced their fourth-quarter earnings from 2019. JPMorgan's earnings per share were quite above estimates, coming in at $2.57.

Kohl's Earnings Date

The Kohl's Corporation (KSS) - Get Report will be presenting their 2019 fourth quarter earnings Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. EST, a half hour before the market opens.

Lam Research Earnings Date

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) - Get Report will be announcing their earnings for the final quarter of 2019 at 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Nasdaq is currently estimating the EPS for this quarter at $3.82, compared to the reported EPS of $3.87 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Mastercard Earnings Date

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) - Get Report will be announcing their 2019 fourth quarter earnings (as well as earnings for the entire fiscal 2019) Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 9 a.m. EST. Currently, Nasdaq is estimating that Mastercard will have an EPS of $1.86 in this report.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Earnings Date

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) - Get Report is another company that doesn't do its first quarterly report of the year. Currently reporting for their fiscal 2020, their 2019 Q4 earnings report didn't get released until March 7, 2019. As such, Nasdaq is currently making the estimation that Marvell's next quarterly earnings report will come out on March 5, 2020.

Microsoft Earnings Date

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report has yet to make an event announcement for discussing their earnings for the second quarter of their fiscal 2020. As of this writing, Nasdaq is estimating the event will occur Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 while Yahoo Finance is predicting it will be Jan. 28. Both have EPS estimates of $1.32.

Netflix Earnings Date

In December of 2019, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report announced that their report on the quarterly earnings for their 2019 Q4 would be posted Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at around 1 p.m. PST, or around when the market closes for the day.

Nvidia Earnings Date

The NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - Get Report typically releases its fourth quarter earnings in February; for example, the Q4 earnings report for 2019 was released on Feb. 14, 2019. The tech company has yet to announce a date for an event to release their 2020 fourth quarter earnings; currently, Nasdaq is estimating it will be around Feb. 13, 2020.

Novartis AG Earnings Date

Novartis AG (NVS) - Get Report has set a date on their event calendar for Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. On this date Novartis will present both their fourth quarter earnings and full year report for their fiscal 2019.

PepsiCo Earnings Date

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) - Get Report , in the past, usually doesn't announce Q4 earnings until mid-February; the press release for the 2018 Q4 earnings report was released on Feb. 15, 2019. Based on this history, Nasdaq is estimating that PepsiCo's Q4 report for their fiscal 2019 will be released around Feb. 13, 2020.

Salesforce Earnings Date

While Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report has yet to announce an event for the report of their 2020 Q4 earnings, expect it to come around March. Their third quarter report came out in December 2019, and the fourth quarter earnings report for 2019 was released March 4, 2019. Nasdaq and Yahoo Finance are both predicting that the report will drop on March 2, 2020

Schlumberger Earnings Date

Oilfield services and equipment company Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) - Get Report will be doing the conference call for their 2019 fourth quarter earnings report Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST. At the time of writing, Nasdaq and Yahoo are both estimating an EPS of $0.37.

Starbucks Earnings Date

The investor website for the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) - Get Report has tentative dates for both the first and second quarter earnings for the fiscal 2020. They have the Q1 report scheduled, for now, for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST. The tentative date for the second quarter earnings report is Apr. 28, 2020 at the same time.

TD Ameritrade Earnings Date

The event calendar for TD Ameritrade (AMTD) - Get Report does not yet have anything for the next quarterly earnings report, but there are expectations that it will be announced soon; Nasdaq currently predicts it will be Jan. 21, 2020 while Yahoo Finance is estimating Jan. 22, 2020.

Tesla Earnings Date

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report also does not currently have a scheduled event for their next quarterly earnings report. Elon Musk's company released their Q4 2018 earnings on Jan. 30, 2019, and so Nasdaq anticipates similar timing for the 2019 Q4 report with an estimation of Jan. 29, 2020.

Twilio Earnings Date

Twilio's (TWLO) - Get Report conference call for their earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 occurred Oct. 30, 2019. There has yet to be an announcement for the fourth quarter earnings report, but Nasdaq is estimating it for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Tyson Foods Earnings Date

The next quarterly report for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) - Get Report - which would be the earnings for the first fiscal quarter of 2020 - will happen in a conference call at 9 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

UnitedHealth Group Earnings Date

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report will be announcing their fourth quarter 2019 earnings and their full year 2019 finances prior to the market opening Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Nasdaq and Yahoo Finance are each estimating an EPS of $3.77.

ViacomCBS Earnings Date

ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get Report does not currently have a scheduled quarterly earnings report. Yahoo Finance currently is estimating that their next one will occur Feb. 12, 2020.

Wells Fargo & Co. Earnings Date

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Report released their fourth-quarter earnings Jan. 14, 2020. It was not even close to what their investors had hoped. Overall estimations for the Wells Fargo earnings per share was around $1.12; they fell well short of that mark, with an EPS of just $.060.