Disney, Take-Two Among Top Earnings Reports Due

More than 25% of the S&P 500 companies are slated to post financial results in the upcoming week.

Earnings season continues next week, with more than a quarter of S&P 500 companies set to report their latest financial results.

Here's a look at some of the most notable reports on tap.

Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) - Get Report is expected to report quarterly earnings of $1.53 a share on sales of $821.6 million before the market opens on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 24 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 26.7 cents a share on sales of $422.2 million. It reported net income of $56.8 million. The stock has risen 8.7% since the company last reported earnings on May. 20.

The company offered guidance of $1.45 - $1.55 a share on May. 21. Shares have risen 15.5% since then.

Take Two is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts Plus portfolio. Find out more here.

Walt Disney Co.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $1.25 billion, or 61 cents a share, on sales of $12.4 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 24 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.35 a share on sales of $20.2 billion. It reported net income of $5.4 billion.

The stock has risen 14.5% since the company last reported earnings on May. 5.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting a loss of $534.8 million, or 30 cents a share, on sales of $15.4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $66.7 billion.

Walt Disney is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts portfolio. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells DIS? Find out more here.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $3.5 billion, or $1.48 a share, on sales of $10 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 12 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.18 a share on sales of $6.3 billion. It reported net income of $1.7 billion.

The stock has fallen 3.6% since the company last reported earnings on May. 7.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $3.5 billion, or $1.51 a share, on sales of $10.4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $41.9 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts Plus portfolio. Find out more here.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $575.7 million, or $2.26 a share, on sales of $25.5 million before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 13 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.30 a share on sales of $1.7 billion. It reported net income of $118.2 million.

The stock has risen 31.7% since the company last reported earnings on May. 14.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting a loss of $541.4 million, or $2.08 a share, on sales of $114.8 million.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $1.8 billion.

NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $136.9 million, or 22 cents a share Thursday, on sales of $599.8 million, based on a FactSet survey of 16 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 43 cents a share on sales of $1.3 billion. It reported net income of $37 million.

The stock has risen 1% since the company last reported earnings on May. 14.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $167.6 million, or 27 cents a share, on sales of $604.7 million.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $2.4 billion.

The company offered guidance of 18 cents to 22 cents a share on May. 15. Shares have risen 5.5% since then.

NortonLifeLock is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts Plus portfolio. Find out more here.