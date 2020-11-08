Disney, Applied Materials, Rockwell Earnings on Tap

Here's a look at some of the more significant S&P 500 companies set to report in the next week.

Third-quarter earnings season slows down next week with relatively few S&P 500 companies reporting. Among the most notable on tap are Disney, Advance Auto Parts and Applied Materials.

Here's a preview of analyst earnings expectations for those companies and more.

For more on next week's earnings, check out Jim Cramer's game plan, from Friday's episode of Mad Money.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation (ROK) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $204.4 million, or $1.76 a share, on sales of $1.6 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 22 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.01 a share on sales of $1.7 billion. It reported net income of $261.1 million.

The stock has risen 12.6% since the company last reported earnings on July 28.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $220 million, or $1.84 a share, on sales of $1.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $6.3 billion.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $186.6 million, or $2.70 a share, on sales of $2.5 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 20 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.10 a share on sales of $2.3 billion. It reported net income of $124.8 million.

The stock has fallen 3.9% since the company last reported earnings on Aug. 18.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $137.5 million, or $2.00 a share, on sales of $2.3 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $10 billion.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $3 billion, or 70 cents a share, on sales of $11.8 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 25 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 84 cents a share on sales of $13.2 billion. It reported net income of $2.2 billion.

The company offered guidance of $0.69 to $0.71 a share on Aug. 13. Shares have fallen 12.9% since then.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $3.1 billion, or 73 cents a share, on sales of $11.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $48.2 billion.

Walt Disney Company

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $1.29 billion, or 73 cents a share, on sales of $14.1 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 23 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.07 a share on sales of $19.1 billion. It reported net income of $1.4 billion.

The stock has risen 8.2% since the company last reported earnings on Aug. 4.

Quarterly estimates have fallen 73.4 cents a share in the past month.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $57.4 million, or 3 cents a share, on sales of $15.9 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $64.8 billion.

Disney is a part of the Action Alerts Plus portfolio, Jim Cramer's Investment Club.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.17 a share, on sales of $4.6 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 23 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 80 cents a share on sales of $3.8 billion. It reported net income of $571 million.

The company offered guidance of $1.11 to 1.23 a share on Aug. 14. Shares have risen 3.4% since then.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $1 billion, or $1.11 a share, on sales of $4.5 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $17.1 billion.