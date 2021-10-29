Colgate-Palmolive Ekes Out Third Quarter Earnings Beat

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) - Get Colgate-Palmolive Company Report on Friday reported third-quarter results that edged past analysts' estimates as the toothpaste and deodorant maker struggled to match year-earlier pandemic-fueled results as well as more recent supply chain issues.

Third-quarter net income was $634 million, or 75 cents a share, down 7% from $698 million, or 81 cents, in the year-earlier quarter. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 81 cents a share, just ahead of FactSet analysts’ estimates of 80 cents a share.

Revenue totaled $4.4 billion, up from $4.1 billion and in line with analysts' forecasts, driven by sales gains in the company's personal products business line as well as in its Hills pet food division.

“We are pleased to have delivered another quarter of organic sales growth at the high end of our targeted range of 3% to 5% despite a difficult comparison in the year-ago period and the impact of restricted mobility and supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19," Chairman and CEO Noel Wallace said in a statement.

For the remainder of 2021, Colgate Palmolive said it expects net sales to be up 4% to 7% including a low-single-digit benefit from foreign exchange. The company expects organic sales to be up within its long-term targeted range of 3% to 5%.

On a non-GAAP (Base Business) basis, however, Colgate Palmolive said it now expects a decline in gross profit margin, an increase in advertising investment and earnings-per-share growth at the lower end of its mid- to high-single-digit range.

“We are encouraged by our performance this quarter, but as we look around the world, there is still much uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions and volatility in consumer demand and currencies," Wallace said.