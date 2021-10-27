October 27, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Pepsi vs. Coca-Cola Stock: Which Is the Better Pick?
Pepsi vs. Coca-Cola Stock: Which Is the Better Pick?
Publish date:

Coca-Cola Posts Earnings Beat and Lifts Full-Year Profit Forecast

Coca-Cola posts better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and lifts its full-year profit forecast as re-openings of restaurants, sports venues and movie theatres drive sales.
Author:

Coca-Cola on Wednesday posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year profit forecast as major economies around the world continued with the re-opening of restaurants, sports venues and movie theatres -- and serving Coke.

Coca-Cola said adjusted third-quarter earnings were $2.47 billion, or 65 cents a share, up from $1.73 billion, or 55 cents a share, in the comparable year-earlier period. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of 59 cents a share.

Revenue rose 16% to $10 billion from $8.65 billion, well above analysts’ forecasts of $9.8 billion. Revenue growth was broad-based, “…with particular strength in markets where coronavirus-related uncertainty is abating,” Coca-Cola said.

“Our strategic transformation is enabling us to effectively navigate a dynamic environment and emerge stronger from the pandemic,” Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said. “While the recovery continues to be asynchronous around the world, we are investing for growth to drive long-term value for the system.

TheStreet Recommends

Organic revenue, which excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency, climbed 14%. Unit case volume, which strips out the impact of currency and price changes, was up 6% and came in ahead of 2019 levels.

By category, sparkling soft drink sales grew 6%, resulting in volume ahead of 2019. Trademark Coca-Cola grew 5%, led by Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America sales. Sparkling flavors grew 7%, resulting in even performance on a two-year basis, led by solid growth in both Sprite and Fanta sales, Coca-Cola said.

Nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages grew 12% due to strong performance by Minute Maid Pulpy in China, Maaza in India and Del Valle in Mexico. Hydration, sports drinks, coffee and tea grew 6%, the company said. 

For the remainder of 2021, Coca-Cola said it now expects revenue growth of between 13% and 14%, up from a range of 12% to 14%,  and per-share earnings growth of 15% to 17%, up from previous guidance of a range of 13% to 15%.

At last check, shares of Coca-Cola were up 2.81% at $56 in premarket trading.

Jim Cramer Reacts to McDonald's, 3M and Caterpillar's Earnings
MARKETS

McDonald's Stock Jumps As 'Super Size' U.S. Menu Prices Powers Q3 Earnings Beat

Microsoft Lead
MARKETS

Microsoft Stock Sees Record High Open After Q1 Profits Top $20 Billion On Cloud Strength

Wake Up Wall Street: Concerns About The U.S's Possible Withdrawal From Paris Climate Agreement
MARKETS

Stocks Edge Lower; Microsoft Earnings Leap, Billionaires' Tax Plan - 5 Things You Must Know

Here Is How Arconic's Board Battle May Play Out
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 10/26: 3M, GE, Google, Microsoft

Photo of glass-sided buildings with text overly that reads "What Are the Fundamentals of a Stock?"
F

What Are Stock Fundamentals? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

Black and white photo of a computer screen displaying stock price graphs with text overlay that reads "What Is Dollar-Cost Averaging?"
D

What Is Dollar-Cost Averaging and How Does It Work?

Dark photo of digital stock portfolio on a screen with text overlay that reads "What Is a Security?"
S

What Is a Financial Security? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

Darkened photo of an old building with text overlay that reads "What Is the S&P 500?"
S

What Is the S&P 500 and Why Does It Matter?