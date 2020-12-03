Cloudera Jumps as Earnings Top Estimates

Cloudera shares rose as the company's earnings beat Wall Street estimates and it boosted its share buyback plan by $500 million.

The Palo Alto, Calif., company posted adjusted net income per share of 15 cents compared with a net loss of 3 cents a share for the year-earlier quarter. Revenue came in at $217.9 million against $198.3 million.

The company had been expected to report net income of $29.2 million, or 9 cents a share, on sales of $209.1 million, based on a FactSet survey of 13 analysts.

The company had offered earnings guidance of 8 to 10 cents a share on Sept. 3. The shares had fallen 3.7% since then.

The company offered fourth-quarter guidance for revenue of $219 million to $222 million and non-GAAP net income per share of 10 cents to 12 cents.

For fiscal year 2021, the company forecast revenue between $862 million and $865 million and non-GAAP net income of 40 cents to 42 cents a share.

Cloudera shares rose 8.8% to $12.60 at last check in after-hours trading. In the regular session, the stock gained 3.4%.

Cloudera "has never been better-positioned to capture more of the rapidly growing data management and analytics market opportunity for hybrid multi-cloud solutions," said Rob Bearden, chief executive, in a statement.

Elsewhere, in the regular trading session among notable small- and medium-cap stocks in the cloud sector, 13 rose while 6 fell.

Zscaler (ZS) - Get Report shares rose $38.82, or 27%, to $185.61 after better-than-expected earnings.

Zscaler was recently profiled by Real Money's in-house technical analyst.

Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report shares fell $47.88, or 23%, to $158.03 after reporting disappointing results on Wednesday.

Splunk is one of the companies Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts PLUS team are keeping an eye on.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) - Get Report rose 42 cents on the day, or 1.66%, to $25.77.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) - Get Report rose 58 cents, or 0.65%, to $89.98.