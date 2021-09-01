September 1, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Meet Instagram's Richest Dogs and Cats
Publish date:

Chewy Stock Falls as Revenue Comes Up Short, Misses Estimates

Online pet-food retailer reports 21% rise in active customers, offers in-line revenue guidance.
Author:

Online pet-food retailer Chewy, Inc. CHWY reported lighter-than-expected revenue and a wider-than-expected loss for its fiscal second quarter as it continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on its business. 

Chewy reported a diluted loss of 4 cents a share on sales of $2.16 billion after the bell Wednesday.

The company had been expected to report a loss of 2 cents a share, on sales of $2.2 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 11 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted a loss of 8 cents a share on sales of $1.7 billion. It reported a loss of $47.9 million.

"Our business remains healthy, with second quarter net sales up 27 percent year over year, driven by a 21 percent increase in active customers and a 13 percent increase in net sales per active customer," said Sumit Singh, chief executive officer of Chewy, in a statement. "Customer engagement is growing, and we are confident in our ability to deliver strong results while navigating uncertain market conditions due to the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic."

Chewy offered fiscal third-quarter guidance for sales of $2.2 billion to $2.22 billion, up 23% to 25% from the same period a year ago. It said it sees full-year revenue between $8.9 billion and $9 billion.

For the year, analysts surveyed by FactSet are projecting revenue of $9 billion.

TheStreet Recommends

Shares of Chewy were hit hard in after-hours trading following the report. The stock on Wednesday fell $8.51, or 9.7%, to $78.92 after hours. During the regular session the stock fell 0.8%. Chewy stock had risen 11.1% since the company last reported earnings on Jun. 10.

Smith and Wesson Lead
INVESTING

Smith & Wesson Stock Drops on Revenue Miss; Earnings Top Estimates

Jim Cramer: PVH in a Sweet Spot
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: PVH, SunRun, Uber

European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
INVESTING

Nasdaq Ends at Record in Mixed Trading on First Day of September

Ambarella Shares Expand After Hours as Compression-Tech Firm's Loss Eases
INVESTING

Ambarella Stock Soars on Earnings Beat, Price Target Hikes

Chinese Tesla Rival NIO Targets Europe With Its Smart EVs As It Takes A First Step Towards Going Global
INVESTING

Nio Charts Suggest Caution After Disappointing Deliveries

Brown-Forman's Profits Pour In, Helped by Jack Daniels Whiskey
INVESTING

Brown-Forman Stock Rises on Stronger-Than-Expected Results

Midday Report: Southwest Falls on February Weakness; Jobs Back Rate Hike
INVESTING

American Air, United Air Stocks Fall Along with TSA Screenings

Will the Force Be With Amazon? Jim Cramer Weighs in on the JEDI Deal
INVESTING

Amazon to Hire 55,000 People for Corporate, Tech Positions