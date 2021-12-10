Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Broadcom Shares Pop 6% On Positive Earnings
The board of Broadcom authorized a new $10 billion share buyback program.
The board of Broadcom authorized a new $10 billion share buyback program.

Shares of semiconductor and software company Broadcom  (AVGO) - Get Broadcom Inc. Report rose in post-market trade Thursday, after the company reported beating Wall Street estimates for the quarter and its board approved a buyback program.

Broadcom’s shares popped by over 6% to $619, continuing its record of shares rising. 

During the past 12 months its shares gained by 40%, mirroring the return of the PHLX Semiconductor Index that rose by 42% during the same period.

“Enterprise is actually waking up big time and they are asking for products in a very, very urgent manner,” said CEO Hock Tan on a call with analysts. “And, so we’re seeing more, a lot more shipments to OEMs who support those enterprises.”

Broadcom’s board authorized a new $10 billion share buyback program until the end of 2022 and boosted its quarterly dividend by 14% to $4.10 a share.

The company reported fiscal fourth quarter net income of $1.91 billion or $4.45 a share, compared with $1.25 billion or $2.93 a share from the same period last year. 

Broadcom’s adjusted earnings were $7.81 a share, compared with $6.35 a share from the same period last year.

The company reported that revenue increased to $7.41 billion from $6.47 billion from the same period last year. 

The gain occurred in chip sales with an increase of 76% to $5.63 billion from the same period last year while infrastructure sales rose by 24% to $1.77 billion.

Broadcom reported cash and cash equivalents of $12.16 billion at the end of the fiscal year, compared with $7.62 billion at the end of the same period last year. 

