October 20, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Jim Cramer's Thoughts on Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug
Jim Cramer's Thoughts on Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug
Publish date:

Biogen Beats on Third Quarter Earnings and Raises Guidance

Biogen posts third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts and also ups its full-year profit forecast amid strong expected demand for its Alzheimer's treatment drug.
Author:

Biogen  (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report on Wednesday posted third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts and also upped its full-year profit forecast amid strong expected demand for its Alzheimer's treatment, which was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Biogen reported net income of $318.1 million, or $2.22 a share, down from $701.5 million, or $4.46 a share, in the year-earlier period. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.77 a share, above the $4.09 a share expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue totaled $2.78 billion, down 18% from a year earlier but slightly ahead of the FactSet consensus estimate of $2.7 billion.

Sales of Biogen's MS drug Tecfidera totaled $498.6 million, down from $953.1 million a year earlier, while sales of its other MS drug, Avonex, rang in at $301.3 million, down from $380.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

At the same time, Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos noted that the company’s Aduhelm Alzheimer's treatment, while delayed, has “long-term potential.” 

TheStreet Recommends

The FDA in June approved Aduhelm for the treatment of Alzheimer’s using its accelerated approval pathway, which can be used for a drug for a serious or life-threatening illness that provides a meaningful therapeutic advantage over existing treatments. 

Biogen "...has continued to execute well across its leading MS, SMA and biosimilars businesses, and we are particularly encouraged by the ongoing launch of Vumerity,” Vounatsos, said, adding that Biogen’s partnership with Sage Therapeutics  (SAGE) - Get SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. Report in pursuing a filing for depression drug zuranolone also showed potential promise.

Indeed, Biogen now expects to post full-year earnings of between $18.85 and $19.35 a share, up from its previous guidance of per-share earnings of between $17.50 and $19. Revenue is now expected to come in at between $10.8 billion and $10.9 billion, up from previous guidance of between $10.65 billion and $10.85 billion.

Capital expenditures are expected to fall to between $250 million and $300 million vs. previous estimates of between $375 million and $425 million.

At last check, shares of Biogen were u 1.89% at $273.20.

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Stock Market Today: Dow Slips Lower On Inflation Concern; Tesla Earnings in Focus

Verizon a Tremendous Value Despite Earnings Miss, Says GoodHaven Manager
EARNINGS

Verizon Posts Earnings Beat and Lifts Guidance on Strong 5G Demand

Novavax Lead
MARKETS

Novavax Stock Plunges On Report of COVID Vaccine Production Delays

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
MARKETS

Ford Stock Jumps On Credit Suisse Upgrade, Price Target Boost Ahead of Q3 Earnings

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Lead
BITCOIN

Bitcoin Skirts Past $64,000 as ProShares ETF Hauls in $570 Million

Netflix Lead
MARKETS

Netflix Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Beat; Squid Game Success Powers Subscriber Growth

Trump Is Becoming 'an Albatross' Around Wall Street's Neck, Cramer Says
MARKETS

Stocks Cautiously Higher, Netflix Gets 'Squid Game' Boost, Facebook Mulls Rebrand - 5 Things You Must Know

Inflation Lead
INVESTING

Inflation Pressures Coming From All Quarters