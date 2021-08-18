August 18, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Says the American Consumer Froze in July
Jim Cramer Says the American Consumer Froze in July
Publish date:

Bath & Body Works Tops Own Forecast

Company posts financial results for last quarter before Victoria's Secret spin-off.
Author:

Bath & Body Works, Inc.  (BBWI) - Get Report topped analyst estimates in its latest quarterly report after the bell Wednesday.

It was the last quarter of combined results for Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret  (VSCO) - Get Report, which was spun out into a separate company on Aug. 3, after the end of the second quarter.

Bath & Body Works Inc. reported income of $1.34 a share on revenue of $3.318 billion, vs. adjusted earnings of 25 cents a share on revenue of $2.319 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

The home products retailer reported net sales of $1.704 billion for the quarter, excluding Victoria’s Secret sales. Victoria’s Secret net sales were $1.614 billion in the last quarter as a combined company. The intimate apparel retailer reported results separately after the bell Wednesday.

TheStreet Recommends

In July the combined company -- then known as L Brands -- raised its earnings guidance for the quarter to between $1.20 and $1.30 a share. It cited “higher than forecasted merchandise margin rates, as strong customer response to merchandise assortments and disciplined inventory management enabled a reduction in promotional activity,” according to an SEC filing.

“Due to the tremendous focus and effort of the teams across our business, Bath & Body Works reported record second quarter results, with a net sales increase of 54 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019,” said Andrew Meslow, CEO, in a statement. “Anchored by our leadership position spanning key product categories, combined with our continued strong performance across channels and our growing, loyal customer base, Bath & Body Works is well positioned to continue delivering growth and profitability,” he added.

Bath & Body Works forecast third-quarter earnings per share between 55 cents and 60 cents, excluding one-time costs related to the spin-off of Victoria's Secret. 

Shares of Bath & Body Works rose $2.56, or 4.3% to $62 in after-hours trading.

General Electric Could Still Get Eaten Alive by the Bears
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Home Depot, Ford, Disney

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Second-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Rises After Earnings More Than Triple on 68% Higher Revenue

Victoria’s Secret Lead
INVESTING

Victoria's Secret Stock Falls After Swing to Profit, Lagging Sales

Robinhood Lead
INVESTING

Robinhood Posts Larger-Than-Expected Loss for Second Quarter

China's Approval Of Cisco-Acacia Deal Conditional On Fair Competition But Also An Olive Branch To Joe Biden
EARNINGS

Cisco Systems Stock: Earnings Top Estimates, Guidance Misses

PharmaCyte Biotech Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Lowe's, ViacomCBS, PharmaCyte

P

What Is a P/E Ratio? Definition, Examples, and FAQ