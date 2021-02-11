TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Aurora Cannabis Loss Narrows on Improved Sales

Canadian marijuana grower pursuing premium product development.
Author:
Publish date:

Aurora Cannabis Inc.  (ACB) - Get Report reported a wider-than-expected loss before items for its fiscal second quarter after the bell Thursday, but said it is in a strong financial position and expects to “progress” to positive cash flow.

The Canadian cannabis company said its adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was C$16.8 million ($13.3 million). Excluding restructuring costs and product return provisions, the company said it lost C$12.1 million ($9.6 million). 

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were forecasting a loss before items of C$6.9 million ($5.5 million). The company said Cannabis net revenue rose 11% to C$70.3 million ($55.5 million). Analysts had been expecting sales of C$68.5 million ($54.1 million).

“Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, while vastly improved year over year, was impacted by several decisions that we believe will clear a path for our premium product focus and more variable cost model,” said Miguel Martin, CEO of Aurora, in a statement. “ We are confident that this will give Aurora maximum flexibility and position the organization to drive significant cashflow in the coming quarters," he added.

The company said its chief operating officer, Allan Cleiren, is retiring, effective March 31.

Shares of Aurora rose $1.44, or 10%, to $15.91 in after-hours trading Thursday. In the regular session share fell 23.5% amid a broad selloff in marijuana related stocks. Until Thursday, The cannabis sector had been surging amid interest from online chat rooms and on anticipation of wider spread U.S. legalization under the Biden administration.

In addition, shares of Aurora,  Aphria  (APHA) - Get Report, Tilray  (TLRY) - Get Report and Canopy Growth  (CGC) - Get Report have been on the move thanks to recent M&A action.

The Street's Jim Cramer has observed that while cannabis stocks can be exciting, it's important to balance speculative plays with "boring" companies, such as snackfood giant PepsiCo  (PEP) - Get Report.

TheStreet's Bret Kenwell has also offered commentary on the recent volatility in cannabis stocks

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Disney Rises on Surprise Quarterly Profit; Disney+ Subs Rise

tslive-th-0211
VIDEO

Jim Cramer on Bumble, Crypto, Chip Shortage, Stock Market Thursday

Jim Cramer: Tribune Needs To Take Gannett's Money and Run
INVESTING

Tribune Publishing in Talks to Sell to Alden Global

GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler All Report Sales Declines in January
INVESTING

GM to Invest $100 Million in Plants to Boost Truck Transmission Capacity

Bumble App Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Bumble Is a Buy

videoblocks-twitter-social-media-app-icon-on-mobile-smartphone-device_rf2m0dohe__D
INVESTING

Twitter Explores Subscription Models for Users

Microsoft Lead
INVESTING

Microsoft Urges U.S. Adoption of Google, Facebook Revenue Sharing

Genius Sports Lead
INVESTING

Buy dMY Technology Group II, Not AMC Entertainment