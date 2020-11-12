TheStreet
Applied Materials Tops Estimates

Latest results from Applied Materials include upbeat revenue forecast.
Applied Materials, Inc.  (AMAT) - Get Report topped analyst estimates for fiscal fourth-quarter results and offered upbeat revenue guidance for its fiscal first quarter after the bell on Thursday.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.25 on revenue of $4.69 billion.

Applied Materials, based in Santa Clara, Calif., had been expected to report earnings of $1.17 a share, on sales of $4.6 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 23 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 80 cents a share on sales of $3.8 billion. It reported net income of $571 million.

The company had offered guidance of $1.11 to $1.23 a share on Aug. 14. Shares have risen 5.2% since then.

Applied Materials also offered upbeat guidance for its fiscal first quarter, saying it expects revenue of $4.95 billion and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.20 and $1.32.

“Demand for our semiconductor systems and services remains very strong,” said Gary Dickerson, president and CEO, in a statement. “Our future opportunities have never looked better and, as powerful technology trends take shape, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate our customers’ roadmaps and outperform our markets.”

Sales rose year-over-year in all regions, but the mix shifted with Europe and the U.S. contributing flat-to-smaller percentages, while Japan, South Korea and China saw their share of sales rise. 

Shares of Applied Materials rose $2.30, or 3.3%, to $72.10 in after-hours trading. 

The stock has risen sharply in the past two weeks, gaining more than 20% from its Oct. 28 low. 

