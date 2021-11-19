Applied Materials Stock Slides on Supply Chain-Related Earnings Miss

Applied Materials shares drop after the semiconductor-equipment titan reports earnings and sales that miss forecasts amid ongoing global supply chain woes.

Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Applied Materials, Inc. Report shares fell on Friday, dropping more than 6% in premarket trading after the semiconductor-equipment titan reported earnings and sales that missed forecasts that it blamed on ongoing global supply chain woes.

Applied Materials stock was down 6.61% at $148.25 at last check after the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company posted adjusted earnings of $1.94 a share on sales of $6.12 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 31.

Analysts had expected Applied Materials to earn $1.96 a share on sales of $6.375 billion, according to FactSet. On a year-over-year basis, Applied Materials earnings rose 55% while sales increased 31%.

"Demand for semiconductors and equipment continues to grow as the pandemic accelerates digital transformation of the economy, and currently, our supply chain cannot keep up," CEO Gary Dickerson said in a statement.

Dickerson also noted that the company expects supply shortages of certain silicon components “…to persist in the near term and managing these constraints in partnership with our suppliers and chipmakers is our top priority."

For the current quarter, Applied Materials said it expects to earn an adjusted $1.85 a share on sales of $6.16 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet had been predicting earnings of $2.01 a share on sales of $6.5 billion in the fiscal first quarter.

New Street analysts in September downgraded Applied Materials to neutral from buy on “tactical” concerns, noting that the time that while the group still found the company’s valuation “very reasonable” that they did not see any near-term catalyst for a rerating.”

On the flip side, analysts at J.P. Morgan last month reiterated their overweight rating on Applied Materials, noting the company "...remains laser-focused on meeting its target financial model."

Applied Materials shares closed at a record high of $158.74 on Thursday. Year to date the stock is up more than 82%.

