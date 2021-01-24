Apple, Tesla Among Top Earnings in Week Ahead

More than 20% of companies in the S&P 500 set to report in coming days

Fourth-quarter earnings season gets into full swing in the week ahead with reports due from more than 100 companies in the S&P 500.

Here’s a look at what to expect form some of the most prominent names set to post financial results.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $12.4 billion, or $1.64 a share, on sales of $40.2 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 29 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.51 a share on sales of $36.9 billion. It reported net income of $10.7 billion.

The stock has risen 5.5% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 27.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $12 billion, or $1.58 a share, on sales of $38.7 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $158.3 billion.

Microsoft is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $659 million, or 55 cents a share, on sales of $6.9 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 31 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 79 cents a share on sales of $7.1 billion. It reported net income of $802.9 million.

The company offered guidance of $0.50 - 0.55 a share on Oct. 30. Shares have risen 20.3% since then.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $704.2 million, or 59 cents a share, on sales of $6.7 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $28.5 billion.

Starbucks is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club.

Apple

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $24.5 billion, or $1.41 a share, on sales of $102.8 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 34 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.25 a share on sales of $91.8 billion. It reported net income of $13.7 billion.

The stock has risen 18.7% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 29.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $15 billion, or 90 cents a share, on sales of $73.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $318.7 billion.

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club.

Tesla

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $1 billion, or $1.04 a share, on sales of $10.5 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 22 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 42.8 cents a share on sales of $7.4 billion. It reported net income of $143 million.

The stock has risen 99.9% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 21.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $939.8 million, or 75 cents a share, on sales of $10.3 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $31.1 billion.

Facebook

Facebook, Inc. (FB) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $9.6 billion, or $3.18 a share, on sales of $26.3 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 43 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.56 a share on sales of $21.1 billion. It reported net income of $6.1 billion.

The stock has fallen 2.8% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 29.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $6.4 billion, or $2.10 a share, on sales of $22.4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $84.2 billion.

Facebook is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club.