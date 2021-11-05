Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Biden Pushes Back Vaccine Mandate to After Holidays
Biden Pushes Back Vaccine Mandate to After Holidays
Publish date:

AMC Networks Stock Jumps on Third-Quarter Earnings Beat

AMC Networks, distributor of '“The Walking Dead” series,' sees its shares come alive on a third-quarter earnings beat.
Author:

AMC Networks  (AMCX) - Get AMC Networks Inc. Class A Report climbed Friday after a surge in revenue helped the parent of AMC, Sundance TV and IFC, and distributor of “The Walking Dead” series, beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations.

Shares of the New York TV network operator at last check were up 14% to $49.15.

AMC Networks reported net income of $110.6 million, or $2.60 a share, up from $61.6 million, or $1.18 a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came to $2.68 a share, more than double the FactSet consensus of $1.18 a share.

Revenue increased 24% from a year earlier to $811 million, driven by growth in content licensing, streaming and advertising revenue, the company said. The figure beat the FactSet consensus of $706.1 million.

TheStreet Recommends

Revenue at AMC Networks’ domestic operations totaled $683 million, up 25% from a year earlier.

Streaming revenue increased 14%. AMC Networks says it is “on track” to reach its year-end streaming subscriber target of 9 million paid customers across its subscription-video-on-demand platforms: AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and Allblk.

Ad revenue increased 22% to $200 million due to higher pricing and ad-supported streaming growth, and an increase in the number of episodes of original programming,

International and other revenue for the third quarter increased 17% from a year earlier to $130 million.

"We are building a streaming business that is sustainable and will be profitable over the long term," Interim Chief Executive Matt Blank said in a statement. 

"[And] with our owned [intellectual property], our library of high-quality content, and our strong legacy channels business, we have the right assets to drive growth and increase shareholder value."

Peloton Stock Spikes on Report of Planned New, Cheaper Exercise Machines
INVESTING

Reopening Stocks Offer Investors a Mixed Bag on What's Next

Live Nation Initiated a Buy, Bearish Calls for Macy's
INVESTING

Live Nation Stock Jumps After Strong Earnings Report

Jim Cramer's Reaction to Canopy Growth's Partnership with Martha Stewart
INVESTING

Canopy Growth Shares Off; Loss Narrows, Revenue Misses Estimate

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth increased 20 per cent to US$101 billion, according to Hurun. The company's shares have risen 110 per cent from March 2020's low. Photo: AFP
STOCKS

Facebook Parent Meta May Soon Be Coming to a Store Near You

PPG Lead
INVESTING

Jim Cramer Talks to PPG Industries CEO

Canada Goose Hopes Investors Flock to IPO
INVESTING

Canada Goose Shares Fly Higher on Surprise Q2 Profit

Shake Shack Lead
EARNINGS

Shake Shack Stock Soars on Narrower Third-Quarter Loss, Sales Jump

Lionsgate, Black Label Media Headed for Split on Two Upcoming Pictures
EARNINGS

Lionsgate Entertainment Stock Soars on Possible Starz Spinoff