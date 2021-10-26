October 26, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Wait, Google Was Almost Called What?
Wait, Google Was Almost Called What?
Updated:
Original:

Alphabet Earnings: Stock Price Falls Despite Beating Revenue Estimates

Alphabet shares fell in after-hours trading despite the company reporting that its third-quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates.
Author:

Shares of Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, the parent company of Google, dropped Tuesday in after-hours trading despite the technology giant reporting its third-quarter revenue beat analysts’ estimates.

Alphabet shares fell 0.8% after hours to $2,762.01 on news that its quarterly revenue rose by 41% to $65.12 billion, exceeding an estimate of $63.34 billion predicted by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. 

The Google parent reported net income of $18.93 billion for the quarter ending Sept. 30 with earnings per share of $27.99, beating estimates of $23.48.

“Five years ago, I laid out our vision to become an AI-first company,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement. “This quarter’s results show how our investments there are enabling us to build more helpful products for people and our partners.

TheStreet Recommends

“Ongoing improvements to Search, and the new Pixel 6, are great examples. And as the digital transformation and shift to hybrid work continue, our Cloud services are helping organizations collaborate and stay secure.”

Google’s advertising revenue rocketed in the third quarter, rising 43% to $53.13 billion compared to $37.09 billion in the same period of 2020. Google Cloud revenue rose almost 45% in the quarter to $4.99 billion compared to $3.44 billion in the same period of the previous year.

“Our consistent investments to support long-term growth are reflected in strong financial performance, with revenues of $65.1 billion in the quarter,” Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said in a statement. “We continued to deliver across our business by providing helpful and valuable experiences for both consumers and our partners.”

Alphabet is a holding in the Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before they buy or sell GOOGL? Learn more now.

Darkened photo of an old building with text overlay that reads "What Is the S&P 500?"
S

What Is the S&P 500 and Why Does It Matter?

Photo of the NYSE building with text overlay that reads "What Is a P/E Ratio?"
P

What Is a P/E Ratio? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

Robinhood Lead
INVESTING

Robinhood Stock Down 8% After Reporting Loss on Crypto Activity

AMD Shares Higher for Ninth Straight Day; Chipmaker Unveils New CPU Deals
INVESTING

AMD Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Twitter Lead
INVESTING

Twitter Ad Revenue Rises Despite Apple's Changes

Cathie Wood ARK Investment Management Lead
INVESTING

Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Key Tech Ahead of Earnings: Report

Hasbro Passes Go and Climbs on UBS Upgrade to Buy
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: UPS, Hasbro, DraftKings

European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
INVESTING

Dow, S&P Extend Closing Records on Strong Earnings