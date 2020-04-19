9 Earnings Reports to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Earnings season is here and some of the best companies are reporting their first quarter financials this week including Netflix, Coca-Cola and Domino's Pizza.

Quarterly earnings are going to be even more interesting this season as investors want to hear from companies what they're doing to combat a recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Tune into the daily stock market coverage this week with TheStreet's Jim Cramer on StreetLighting as he breaks down many company's earnings.

Here are some of the most intriguing companies reporting financials this week.

1. Netflix NFLX Reports Tuesday, April 21

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Netflix as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

Tiger King. Quarantine and chill. Even though the coronavirus pandemic quarantine and "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" began at the end of the first quarter, this moment was made for Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report. Netflix is benefiting from the current conditions and should report positive earnings on Tuesday.

It will be interesting to hear what the company is doing about their inability to produce original content right now but they're not the only production company in that boat. Cramer believes this moment was built for Netflix.

2. Coca-Cola KO Reports Tuesday, April 21

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Coca-Cola as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Earlier this month on Mad Money, Cramer mentioned that Coca-Cola is another popular pick during a recession, but skeptics note that some of its bottlers could be in for hard times as the economy enters a volatile period.

3. Domino's Pizza DPZ Reports Thursday, April 23

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Domino's Pizza as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Cramer said on Mad Money this week that his pick for food delivery is Domino's Pizza and this week's earnings report will give us some insight into what 2020 looks for one of the largest pizza chains in the U.S.

4. Lam Research LRCX Reports Wednesday, April 22

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Lam Research as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Lam Research was double upgraded at the end of March but what will that mean for their first-quarter earnings report. Tune in on Wednesday to find out if Lam can meet the high expectations for their year over year growth.

5. AT&T T Reports Wednesday, April 22

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates AT&T as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

6. Verizon VZ Reports Friday, April 24

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Verizon as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Two of the major telecom companies this week and investors will be looking to at their quarterly reports to see what the impact of the coronavirus pandemic might have on the sector. Cramer is picking Verizon over AT&T in the telecom sector.

7. United Airlines UAL Expected to Report Monday, April 20

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates United Airlines as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

8. American Airlines AAL Expected to Report Friday, April 24

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates American Airlines as a Hold with a rating score of C.

9. Delta Airlines DAL Reports Wednesday, April 22

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Delta Airlines as a Hold with a rating score of C.

Airline Stocks probably aren't the stocks you want to be in when most people are staying indoors. Tune in to these earnings reports to see how bad it might get for the airline sector because these three will be the best indicators for airlines. As expected, Cramer is staying away from the entire airline sector.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

