11 Earnings Reports of Companies to Watch This Week

Earnings for top companies are reporting their first-quarter financials this week including Disney, Roku, Uber, and Beyond Meat. Check out this week's earnings.

We are well into earnings season with several top companies already reporting their first-quarter financials. Many of the companies that have reported are withdrawing their guidance for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you're looking for answers on the market watch the daily stock market coverage this week with TheStreet's Jim Cramer on StreetLighting as he breaks down many company's earnings.

Here are some of the most interesting companies reporting financials this week picked by TheStreet editors.

1. Walt Disney Reports Tuesday, May 5

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Disney as a Hold with a rating score of C.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report has been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic as Disney Parks have been forced to close their gates, movie theatres are closed, and ESPN has lost live sports including the NBA and MLB. ESPN is seeing millions tune into the NFL Draft and Michael Jordan's Last Dance but that isn't enough to replace consistent nightly sports viewers.

2. Roku ROKU Reports Thursday, May 7

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Roku as a SELL with a rating score of D.

Weeks ago Roku (ROKU) - Get Report previewed their earnings and expected the coronavirus pandemic to provide a boost to their first-quarter results. Cramer liked what he saw from Roku two weeks ago. Is that preview still relevant today?

Roku was downgraded to neutral this past week by Guggenheim. Can Roku prove them wrong this week?

3. Shopify SHOP Reports Wednesday, May 6

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Shopify as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report stock doubled this month and investors had to decide if it was time to take profits or see if the stock could continue to soar higher. Shopify was cut to hold this week and investors wonder if the stock is a buy after dropping over 7% in the last week.

4. Activision Blizzard ATVI Reports Tuesday, May 5

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Activision Blizzard as a Hold with a rating score of B.

Will the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine provide a boost to gaming stocks like Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report for their first-quarter earnings? Cramer's gaming stock pick is Take-Two (TTWO) - Get Report but that doesn't mean Activision can't perform well in their earnings.

5. Uber UBER Reports Thursday, May 7

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Uber as a HOLD with a rating score of C-.

Uber (UBER) - Get Report is considering cutting 20% of its jobs. How much of an impact will the coronavirus pandemic have on Uber including the lasting effects of their business?

6. Beyond Meat BYND Reports Tuesday, May 5

TheStreet Quant Ratings does not have a rating for Beyond Meat.

Could a meat shortage in the U.S. become a boom for Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report stock? Starbucks started selling Beyond Meat menu items in China last month but that wasn't enough to satisfy some analysts. The Beyond Meat stock was cut at Wells Fargo this past week before they report earnings.

7. Paypal PYPL Reports Wednesday, May 6

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Paypal as a Buy with a rating score of B.

8. Square SQ Reports Wednesday, May 6

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Square as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

Paypal (PYPL) - Get Report got last month started announcing that they don't expect any layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic. What will it look like for the payment processing company after being approved to be included in the Payment Protection Program?

Square was downgraded to sell after expected headwinds brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

9. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN Reports Wednesday, May

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Regeneron as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

10. Moderna MRNA Reports Thursday, May

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Moderna as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

Regeneron and Moderna are two companies fighting COVID-19 with treatments for those infected. Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Lonza, the Swiss biotechnology company, aim to make up to 1 billion doses a year of a vaccine to combat the coronavirus. Regeneron (REGN) - Get Report co-produced a drug that has shown the potential to treat patients most stricken with COVID-19.

11. Peloton PTON Reports Wednesday, May 6

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Peloton as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

Peloton (PTON) - Get Report started 2020 with an ad that raised eyebrows and had the internet talking. The coronavirus pandemic has become a spark for the company as they smashed records in April for the most live-streamed workout event. Peloton earnings will be one of the reports that many investors will be tuning into this week.

