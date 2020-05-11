6 Earnings Reports to Watch This Week: Marriott, Cisco

Earnings for top companies are reporting their quarterly financials this week including Marriott, Toyota, Sony, and Cisco. Check out this week's earnings.

We are coming to the end of the earnings season with many of the well-known companies reporting their quarterly financials. Companies are withdrawing their guidance for 2020 due to the uncertainty in 2020 created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the most interesting companies reporting financials this week picked by TheStreet editors.

1. Marriott MAR Reports Monday, May 11

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Marriott as a Hold with a rating score of C.

Marriott (MAR) - Get Report reported this morning and missed forecasts from Wall Street due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the hospitality industry. Marriott stock was down Monday over 3% after failing to provide a financial outlook for the rest of 2020 as the hotel group struggles to battle lockdowns in various cities and the halt to many people traveling.

2. Cisco CSCO Reports Wednesday, May 13

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cisco as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

Cisco (CSCO) - Get Report was one of the top gainers in the Dow Jones last week after rising 3.4% for the week. Last month, Cisco announced that they are allowing customer payment deferrals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cisco was downgraded last month by KeyBanc Capital but has been rising ever since the downgrade. What does that mean for the stock before it reports this week?

3. Toyota Motor TM Reports Wednesday, May 13

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Toyota as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Toyota Motors (TM) - Get Report was sounding the alarm bells for the coronavirus back in February when they boosted their profit outlook but warned of the threat of the coronavirus. Toyota was ranked in the top 10 for Consumer Reports auto brands earlier this year.

How much will the coronavirus pandemic affect the major car company as some analysts say the car could make a comeback as people shy away from mass transit?

4. Sony SNE Reports Wednesday, May 13

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Sony as a Hold with a rating score of B.

Sony is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as well as most of their movies have been postponed a year. Sony is still slated to release the PS5, which couldn't come soon enough as gaming console systems like the Nintendo Switch have barely been on store shelves since the coronavirus pandemic created lockdowns across the globe.

5. Madison Square Garden MSG Reports Wednesday, May 13

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for MSG.

Madison Square Garden (MSG) - Get Report has been empty for almost two months as the NBA shutting down has sent the stock down 25% since late February. The lack of events in the world's most famous arena will not help the stock recover any time soon.

The only activity Madison Square Garden has gotten is the weekly Michael Jordan highlight of him dominating the Knicks on the new documentary 'The Last Dance'.

6. Applied Material Reports Thursday, May 14

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Applied Materials as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report removed its full-year guidance last month in response to the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic. Applied Materials has benefited in the recent surge for stocks in the Nasdaq and was one of the best 14 stocks in the Nasdaq last week.