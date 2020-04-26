12 Earnings Reports of Companies to Watch This Week

Earnings for top companies are reporting their first quarter financials this week including Apple, Tesla, Microsft and Amazon. Check out this week's earnings.

We have more quarterly earnings this week after an eventful week of tech earnings last week. Earnings this season will have investors looking for answers on how the rest of 2020 looks throughout the coronavirus pandemic. If you're looking for answers on the market watch the daily stock market coverage this week with TheStreet's Jim Cramer on StreetLighting as he breaks down many company's earnings.

Here are some of the most intriguing companies reporting financials this week.

1. Apple AAPL Reports Thursday, April 30

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Apple as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

Apple is many investors' top pick for 2020 during this market volatility. They're working on new hardware and chip processors. Apple's earnings report is the one to watch for Cramer this week and that's why it tops the list.

2. Tesla TSLA Reports Wednesday, April 29

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Tesla as a Hold with a rating score of C.

Tesla reporting earnings have become an event of sorts with Elon Musk running the show. While the coronavirus pandemic does spell trouble for the automotive industry, Cramer still thinks Tesla stock is a buy.

3. Microsoft MSFT Reports Wednesday, April 29

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Microsoft as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

When stocks fell earlier this year, it looked like the perfect time to buy Microsoft. Microsoft is one of the top performers in 2020 and hopes to have a strong earnings call this week. Tune in to see what the tech giant has in store for investors.

4. Amazon AMZN Reports Thursday, April 30

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Amazon as a Hold with a rating score of B.

What is there not to like about Amazon before it reports earnings this week? Amazon is one of Cramer's favorite stocks and believes Amazon stock is a buy ahead of earnings.

5. Boeing BA Reports Wednesday, April 29

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Boeing as a HOLD with a rating score of C-.

Boeing has certainly had its struggles recently but what does the future hold for this aviation giant? Cramer believes Boeing is a stock to buy for millennials. We will get a glimpse of what 2020 holds for this struggling company this week.

6. Advanced Micro Devices AMD Reports Wednesday, April 29

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates AMD as a Hold with a rating score of B.

What does Intel's earnings from this past week say about Advanced Micro Devices earnings this week? AMD stock fell after Intel reported but we will see if that spells trouble for the other chipmakers in 2020.

7. Gilead Sciences GILD Reports Thursday, April 30

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Gilead as a Buy with a rating score of B.

8. AbbVie ABBV Reports Friday, May 1

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates AbbVie as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

Gilead stock slid this week when testing for their drug remdesivir reportedly disappointed in their trials. Despite the uncertainty of when we will have a vaccine for the coronavirus, hospitals could start opening for elective surgery soon and Cramer says that will help companies like AbbVie.

9. Facebook FB Reports Wednesday, April 29

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Facebook as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

10. Twitter TWTR Reports Thursday, April 30

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Twitter as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

How are social media companies handling budget cuts from businesses including historically low CPMs and reducing ad spend? There will be things to watch for Facebook earnings and how will Twitter respond to being downgraded before it reports earnings to see how much ad spend will be impacted in 2020.

11. McDonald's MCD Reports Thursday, April 30

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates McDonald's as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

12. Starbucks SBUX Reports Tuesday, April 28

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Starbucks as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

Fast and casual restaurants are best equipped to handle the changes presented by the coronavirus pandemic but it will still affect their revenue. What will this look like for the two major players in fast-casual?

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, AbbVie, Starbucks are a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: