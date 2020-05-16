12 Earnings Reports to Watch This Week

Earnings for top companies are reporting their quarterly financials this week including Nvidia stock, Home Depot stock, Walmart stock, and Alibaba stock.

This earnings season seems never-ending as several top companies are scheduled to report their quarterly financials this week. Many of the companies that have reported are withdrawing their guidance for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you're looking for answers on the market watch the daily stock market coverage this week with TheStreet's Jim Cramer on StreetLighting as he breaks down many of these company's earnings this week.

Here are some of the most anticipated companies reporting financials this week picked by TheStreet editors.

1. Nvidia NVDA Reports Thursday, May 21

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Nvidia as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Nvidia was the best stock in the S&P 500 this past week after some positive headlines. Nvidia unveiled a new powerful server GPU, delivering major performance gains. TheStreet provided advice on how to trade Nvidia stock by looking at the charts.

2. Walmart WMT Reports Tuesday, May 19

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Walmart as a Buy with a rating score of A.

3. Target TGT Reports Wednesday, May 20

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Target as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

Walmart and Target are the earnings reports that Cramer is keeping his eye on for this week. Cramer thinks Walmart might be a buy before earnings and traders should keep an eye on Walmart as the retail giant reports this week.

TheStreet took a look at Target stock and the charts to see if traders should buy the stock. What retail giant's stock should investors buy before they report earnings?

4. Home Depot HD Reports Tuesday, May 19

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Home Depot as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

5. Lowe's LOW Reports Wednesday, May 20

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Lowe's as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

Cramer said this week on Mad Money that Home Depot and Lowe's are two of the few companies that have figured out this economy. TheStreet took a look at Home Depot stock to see if the company is approaching breakout territory before earnings.

Should investors think about buying either Lowe's stock or Home Depot stock before earnings?

6. Alibaba Group BABA Reports Friday, May 22

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Alibaba Group as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

Last month, Alibaba announced that it will invest $28 billion in cloud computing for over three years. This was a sign that Alibaba is doubling down on maintaining its cloud computing lead in China.

TheStreet offered three trading options in tech during this market volatility and Alibaba was one of three stocks. Is Alibaba stock a buy before earnings?

7. Palo Alto Networks PANW Reports Thursday, May 21

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Palo Alto Networks as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

Palo Alto Networks stock started falling before the coronavirus pandemic crash in late March after they reported disappointing financials in February. The guidance was weak as well and analysts followed up the poor quarterly performance with a downgrade.

Palo Alto Networks stock is up 68% since the March lows. Is it in line to report another disappointing quarterly report or is the stock going to continue higher?

8. Take-Two Interactive TTWO Reports Wednesday, May 20

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Take-Two as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Take-Two stock was Cramer's gaming pick in April's monthly Action Alerts PLUS call and he still likes what he sees from the gaming stock. How high can Take-Two stock go higher? Cramer hopes his gaming stock has positive earnings this week.

9. Best Buy BBY Reports Thursday, May 21

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Best Buy as a Buy with a rating score of B.

This week, Cramer discussed what retail stocks he would consider buying during the retail apocalypse brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Is Best Buy stock one of the retail stocks he likes? Watch the video here to see what retail stocks he would buy now.

10. J.C. Penney JCP Reports Tuesday, May 19

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates J.C. Penney as a Sell with a rating score of D.

11. Nordstrom JWN Reports Tuesday, May 19

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Nordstrom as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy on Friday and started the long process of attempting to save the company that has been in business for 118 years. Is this the end of J.C. Penney? Cramer thinks this is the last we will see of JCP.

Can other retail brands survive with malls slowly start to open across the U.S. and is Nordstrom and their online business doing well enough to carry the brand? Find out all these questions on Tuesday as the retailers report their financials.

12. Intuit INTU Reports Thursday, May 21

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Intuit as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Intuit acquired Credit Karma earlier this year but hasn't made headlines lately as the official tax deadline in the U.S. was pushed back to July. Will the tax deadline being pushed back this year have any impact on the company's financials? Check out the earnings call this week to find out.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

Nvidia and Take-Two are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust.

