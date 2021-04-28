TheStreet
Earnings Before the Bell Recap: Moody's, Evercore

Here are some stocks that reported earnings before the bell Wednesday morning including Boston Scientific, Stanley Black & Decker, Garmin and more.
Stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors awaited a policy update from the Federal Reserve on the economic recovery as well as earnings reports from Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report and Facebook  (FB) - Get Report.

Planemaker Boeing  (BA) - Get Report stock was dropping after it posted a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss, its sixth in succession. 

Spotify  (SPOT) - Get Report reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its latest quarter, exceeded revenue estimates, and posted a 24% increase in monthly active users. The stock was dropping nearly 10% at the last check on slowing user growth.

Here are some of the stocks TheStreet missed in the Wednesday morning earnings coverage and its performance amid trading.

Boston Scientific BSX | Up +4.76%

Boston Scientific  (BSX) - Get Report was rising Wednesday after the medical device company beat estimates for its first-quarter earnings and offered upbeat guidance.

Boston Scientific reported earnings of $327 million, or 23 cents a share, in the quarter, up from $11 million, or 1 cent a share, in the year-earlier period.

The company expects full-year sales to grow 16% to 19% and present quarter sales to grow 46% to 50%.

Stanley Black & Decker SWK | Up 0.23%

Stanley Black & Decker  (SWK) - Get Report on Wednesday reported a first-quarter net income of $487.4 million. Stanley Black & Decker shares have added about 16.5% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 11.5%.

Garmin GRMN | Down -2.94%

Garmin  (GRMN) - Get Report reported higher-than-expected adjusted earnings of $1.18 a share on sales of $1.07 billion in the March quarter.

"Interest in fitness, health, and active lifestyle products has never been higher, and we believe that we are well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead," said Chief Executive Cliff Pemble said in a statement.

Evercore EVR | Down -1.74%

Shares of Evercore  (EVR) - Get Report were dropping even after it reported first-quarter earnings of $144.4 million, or $3.25 a share that exceeded analysts' expectations. The investment bank posted higher-than-expected revenue of $666.9 million for the March quarter.

Moody's MCO | Down -0.43%

Shares of Moody's  (MCO) - Get Report were slipping after the company raised its FY2021 guidance following better-than-expected first-quarter earnings led by 30% growth in investor service segment revenue.

