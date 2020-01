Video Game company's results fall short of consensus estimates for the December quarter.

Shares of Electronic Arts fell sharply in after-hours trading Thursday after it missed estimates on both earnings and revenue.

For the December quarter, EA (EA) - Get Report reported EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $1.59 billion, versus consensus estimates of $2.51 EPS on revenue of $1.97 billion.

Shares were falling 6% in the minutes immediately following the release.