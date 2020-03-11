E3 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concern, Software Group Says

The Entertainment Software Association said Wednesday that it had canceled its E3 2020 event scheduled for June over concerns about the coronavirus.

The announcement came as the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

"After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles," the association said in a statement on its website.

Following overwhelming concern about the coronavirus, or Covid-19, the association said, "we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation."

The Electronic Entertainment Expo is described as a premier trade event for the videogame industry. Many developers, publishers, hardware and accessory manufacturers use E3 introduce and advertise new games and game-related merchandise to retailers and to the press.

Some of the public companies in the videogame segment include Activision Blizzard (AVTI) , Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Report, GameStop (GME) - Get Report, and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report.

Shortly after the announcement, Phil Spencer, executive vice president of gaming at Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, said on Twitter that "E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks."