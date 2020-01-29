Dynatrace Third-Quarter Profit and Revenue Beat Estimates

Dynatrace (DT) - Get Report shares surged after the software producer, which went public in August, reported fiscal-third-quarter earnings quintupled and blew past analyst estimates.

At last check the stock of the Waltham, Mass., company was nearly 10% higher at $31.50. That's nearly twice Dynatrace's initial-public-offering price of $16 a share.

For the fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, earnings were a dime a share, up from 2 cents in the year-earlier period.

Dynatrace easily beat the 6 cents to 7 cents a share earnings estimate of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Dynatrace's revenue for the quarter rose 25% to $143.3 million, also above the consensus analyst estimate of $137.5 million. In the year-earlier quarter Dynatrace's revenue rang in at $114.7 million.

Annual recurring revenue, a key statistic for the company, jumped 44% to $534.5 million, while also handily topping analyst estimates of $514.5 million.

Subscription and services revenue leaped 36% to $139.4 million from $102.6 million in the year-earlier quarter. Overall, subscription and services accounted for 97% of Dynatrace's total revenue for the quarter, the company said.

Q3 was "highlighted by record services and subscription revenue," Chief Executive John Van Siclen said in a statement.

Dynatrace said it ended the third quarter with 2,208 customers, an increase of 380, or 21%, over the second quarter.

The company now expects fiscal-fourth-quarter revenue to weigh in at $147 million to $148 million, the company said.