August 17, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Jim Cramer Says There's a Market 'Reassessment of How Bad Delta Is' Tuesday
Jim Cramer Says There's a Market 'Reassessment of How Bad Delta Is' Tuesday
Publish date:

IT Services Provider DXC Technology Stock Slips on J.P. Morgan Downgrade

Shares of information technology services provider DXC Technology slip Tuesday after a downgrade to underweight by J.P. Morgan.
Author:

Shares of DXC Technology  (DXC) - Get Report fell over 8% Tuesday after J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to underweight from neutral, adding that it offers the lowest upside potential.

Shares of the Tyson, Va., company fell 9.2% to $37.89 at last check.

The technology consulting, outsourcing and support services provider's “modest” net free cash flow over the medium term could limit investments, analysts led by Tien-tsin Huang said in a note.

DXC Technology was the biggest loser on the S&P 500 Index Tuesday at the trading open.

J.P. Morgan raised its price target on DXC stock to $45 a share from $42 a share.

TheStreet Recommends

Dow's Slump Accelerates on Retail Sales Drop and Pandemic Concerns

DXC Technology trades at 11 times its estimated earnings per
share for the coming year, according to Bloomberg News. 

It trades at 13 times trailing EPS. The company is priced at 1.9 times book value.

Analysts have six buy, five hold, and one sell recommendations on the stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

DXC Technology has an annual shareholder meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Robinhood Lead
INVESTING

Robinhood Initiated With Buy Rating at Redburn Partners

Hong Kong Stocks Weighed Down By Fast-spreading Delta Coronavirus Variant
MARKETS

Dow Slumps and S&P 500 Falls 1% on Retail Sales Drop, Pandemic Concerns

Walmart Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Trading Walmart After Earnings

Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) Stock Closed Sharply Higher on Q3 Earnings Beat
INVESTING

Schnitzer Steel Agrees to Buy Columbus Recycling Assets

Look Out Apple, the Google Pixel Buds Feature Real-Time Google Translate
STOCKS

Google Details Features of Entry Level Pixel 5G Phone

Apple
INVESTING

Apple Increases COVID Testing for Its Workers Amid Delta Strain

23andMe Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: 23andMe, Kroger, Monday.com

Ad Revenue, Coronavirus, UFC: What We’re Watching Wednesday
INVESTING

Endeavor Stock Rises; Revenue Outlook Lifted as UFC Posts Record Half