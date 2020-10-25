Dunkin' in Talks to Sell to Inspire Brands

America may run on Dunkin' (DNKN) - Get Report, but soon the doughnut company could be running on private equity.

That's according to a statement from Dunkin' on Sunday that it is looking to sell to Inspire Brands, which is listed as a portfolio holding of Roark Capital.

“Dunkin’ Brands confirms that it has held preliminary discussions to be acquired by Inspire Brands. There is no certainty that any agreement will be reached. Neither group will comment further unless and until a transaction is agreed,” company spokeswoman, Karen Raskopf, said in a statement released to TheStreet on Sunday.

The deal could be revealed as early as Monday, according to the New York Times, which first broke the news.

The cost negotiated to take Dunkin' private is a share price of $106.50, according to the Times, which relied on information from two persons familiar with the sale talks.

Dunkin' had closed trading on the Nasdaq on Friday at $88.79 a share.

According to the company's website, Dunkin' boasts around 21,000 "points of distribution" in more than 60 countries -- that includes 12,900 Dunkin' restaurant franchises and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins stores. Dunkin' stores specialize in doughnuts and coffee, while Baskin-Robbins calls itself the world’s largest chain of ice cream shops.

Dunkin’ was founded in Quincy, Mass., in 1950, while Baskin-Robbins was founded in Glendale, Calif. five years earlier.

Inspire Brands, founded two years ago, owns several brands such as Arby's and has a presence in 14 countries. It was "co-founded" by Paul Brown of Arby’s, also on the portfolio of Roark, and Neal Aronson of Roark.