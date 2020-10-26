Dunkin', Canon: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday - TheStreet
Dunkin', Canon: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Dunkin', Silvergate Capital, Mirati Therapeutics, Canon and AnaptysBio are five of the top stock gainers for Monday.
Stocks were sliding Monday amid stalled stimulus negotiations, rising coronavirus infections, and the impending presidential elections.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Dunkin' | Percentage Increase Over 15%

Dunkin'  (DNKN) - Get Report shares were rising after the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins operator said it was looking at a potential $9 billion sale to Inspire Brands, which owns several chains including Arby's.  The cost negotiated to take Dunkin' private is a share price of $106.50, according to the New York Times.

2. Silvergate Capital | Percentage Increase Over 7%

Silvergate Capital SI was climbing after the financial services company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Net income for the quarter was $7.1 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with net income of $6.7 million, or 36 cents, in the year-earlier period.

3. Mirati Therapeutics | Percentage Increase Over 12%

Mirati Therapeutics  (MRTX) - Get Report advanced after the clinical-stage oncology company reported positive preliminary data on Sunday from Phase 1/2 clinical studies of adagrasib, an experimental drug designed to treat advanced non-small-cell lung cancer. Several analysts raised their price targets following the announcement. 

4. Canon | Percentage Increase Over 4%

Canon  (CAJ) - Get Report rose after the Tokyo camera and office machine maker beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings estimates. Earnings per share were down 35% over the past year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.01. Revenue was down 11% but still exceeded analysts' forecasts.

5. AnaptysBio | Percentage Increase Over 9%

Shares of AnaptysBio  (ANAB) - Get Report were climbing after the biotech said it had amended its agreement with GlaxoSmithKline  (GSK) - Get Report. The deal provides AnaptysBio with increased royalties on sales of the anti-tumor drug dostarlimab, a royalty on GSK’s Zejula and a one-time cash payment. Zejula treats epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. 

