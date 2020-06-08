Dunkin' Brands is Hiring 25,000 New Employees

Coffee-and-doughnuts chain Dunkin' is unleashing a nationwide ad campaign to recruit tens of thousands of new workers.

Shares of Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) - Get Report perked up Monday as the coffee and donut chain announced a hiring campaign aimed at adding 25,000 new employees at franchises across the country.

Dunkin's stock price at last check added 3.5% to $70.78 after the quick service chain unveiled plans for its hiring spree, including the first-ever national ad blitz by Dunkin' aimed at recruiting new workers.

And Dunkin' shares were also buoyed by a vote of confidence from Eric Gonzalez, an analyst at KeyBanc, who boosted his rating on the shares' to overweight from sector weight. The analyst cited what he said was a solid performance amid the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The KeyBanc analyst also boosted his price target on Dunkin' to $78, a premium of 11% over its current trading price.

Dunkin', owner of the corporate brand in a chain that is made up of individual franchise owners, launched a "Dunkin' Runs on You" campaign.

The aim is to bring on board an array of new workers for franchisees across the country, from front-counter help to restaurant management.

Dunkin' teamed with New York ad agency BBDO on the mix of TV and digital ad spots, which were slated to air today in both English and Spanish.

The Canton, Mass., company said it will also be teaming up with Southern New Hampshire University to offer courses for employees interested in earning credits towards "low-cost college degrees."

Dunkin' also noted in a statement that it has instituted a number of health and safety measures aimed at preventing employees and customers from becoming infected with the coronavirus.

These include single-use gloves, face masks, infrared thermometers, and plexiglass shields.