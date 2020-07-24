The executive orders are expected to seek drug price reductions. But it's unclear if they'll have much impact, given the limited power of such orders.

Drug company stocks fell Friday as investors and traders await executive orders expected from President Trump that would seek to limit drug prices.

Trump has been complaining about high drug prices since his 2016 presidential campaign, and promised to achieve cuts since he came into office.

But nothing has happened yet, and healthcare appears to be a vulnerable issue for Trump in this year’s campaign. The orders are expected to be announced at 3 pm ET.

Still, executive orders have constraints and may have limited power to affect drug pricing in the end.

One of the expected orders would make it easier for states to allow some cheap drugs to come here from Canada, the Washington Post reported. Drug companies are adamantly opposed to that, citing safety concerns. The order would accelerate the administration’s proposal on the issue from last year.

Another order would create an “international pricing index” to keep Medicare drugs prices in line with those of countries that have much lower prices, The Post reported. That’s also called a “most favored nations” clause, but drug companies and much of the GOP don’t like the idea, viewing it as socialistic price fixing.

Some analysts have speculated that all the work drug companies are doing to come up with vaccines, treatments and tests for the coronavirus has bought them good will with Congress, which may work to prevent legislators from enacting price controls.

As for drug stock moves Friday, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report shares were down 2%, Amgen (AMGN) - Get Report was down 1.8%, AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report was falling 1.2%, Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report was down 1.2%.

The Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) - Get Report recently traded at $64.70, down 2.01%, and is barely changed year to date.