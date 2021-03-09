TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Dropbox to Pay $165M for Secure-Sharing Provider Docsend

Dropbox will expand its productivity reach by purchasing the secure-document-sharing brand Docsend for $165 million.
Author:
Publish date:

Dropbox  (DBX) - Get Report shares rose after the file-management major said it would purchase secure-document-sharing provider Docsend for $165 million cash.

At last check Dropbox shares were trading almost 4% higher at $24.70.

Both San Francisco-based companies, Dropbox and Docsend also have complementary functions. Dropbox has a cloud-storage focus and Docsend serves as a method of securely sharing documents between users.

Docsend will join the family of Dropbox productivity brands, which also includes HelloSign, a service that enables users to draft and confirm documents with electronic signatures.

“We’ll be able to offer a full suite of secure, self-serve products to help [users] manage critical document workflows from start to finish,” Dropbox Co-Founder and Chief Executive Drew Houston said in a statement.

The deal comes after remote work has seen a quick and sudden rise due to the pandemic lockdowns and social-distance requirements. 

But Dropbox and Docsend are not strangers. The companies have already been collaborating since 2019 as part of Dropbox’s extension partner program. 

Docsend brings with it a user base of 17,000 subscribers. The acquisition will bring its services to Dropbox’s more than 700 million users.

Dropbox offers seveal tiers of storage service. Its basic plan offers 2GB of storage, while its plus, family, professional, standard and advanced plans add storage and functions for between $9.99 and $20 per month. Pricing may also vary with additional users to a plan. 

For the fourth quarter, Dropbox posted a loss of 84 cents a share, compared with 2 cents in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted net income was 28 cents a share. Revenue reached $504.1 million from $446 million a year earlier.

The purchase of Docsend is not expected to affect Dropbox’s 2021 earnings. Dropbox expects to close the deal this month.

H&R Block is Raising Its Dividend Despite Client Declines
INVESTING

H&R Block Drops as Revenue Falls on Delay to Start of Tax Season

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Semiconductors Watchlist: AMD, Nvidia Surge in Trading

Peloton Stock Spikes on Report of Planned New, Cheaper Exercise Machines
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Tesla, Peloton, OpGen, Twilio

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS

Stocks Finish Higher; Nasdaq Up 3.7% as Dip Buyers Turn to Tech

Saving USPS Still Not a Priority Item
INVESTING

Oshkosh's Huge Deal to Supply USPS Gets More Congressional Scrutiny

Texas Is More Than Just an Economy Based on Energy. It's Not the 1980s Anymore!
INVESTING

Just Energy Files for Bankruptcy in Canada Over Texas Freeze

FirstEnergy (FE) Stock Closed Higher, Upgraded at Barclays
INVESTING

FirstEnergy Rises As Icahn Reportedly in Talks to Take Two Board SeatsDraft SharePreviewPublish

3 Important Facts about Capital Gains
Sponsored Story

3 Important Facts About Capital Gains