Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
More than a Name Change? The Netherlands Is 'Unpleasantly Surprised' With Shell
More than a Name Change? The Netherlands Is 'Unpleasantly Surprised' With Shell
Publish date:

Draining U.S. Oil Reserve Won't Cut Oil Prices Much: EIA Chief

The recent surge in oil prices has led some in the U.S. to call for a release oil from the government’s strategic reserve.
Author:

The recent surge in oil prices has led some in the U.S. to call for a release oil from the government’s strategic reserve, but a top U.S. official said Tuesday that wouldn’t do much good.

U.S. oil prices have surged 24% in the past six months, hitting a seven-year closing high of $84.65 on Oct. 26. U.S. crude recently traded at $80.84, barely changed from Monday.

Strong demand as the pandemic wanes, combined with OPEC-Plus’ decisions to limit production, has boosted prices.

But opening the strategic reserve’s spigots would have a limited effect on oil prices, said Stephen Nalley, acting administrator of the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

TheStreet Recommends

“Our analysis shows that it’s generally short-lived -- a couple of months -- and that typically the other dynamics in the market would overtake any decrease in price,” he said in Senate testimony Tuesday, Bloomberg reports.

The reserve held 606 million barrels as of Nov. 12, according to the energy department.

Letting out 15 million to 48 million barrels over a short period would depress crude oil prices by about $2 a barrel, or the equivalent of up to 10 cents per gallon of gasoline, Nalley said.

Oil stocks Exxon Mobil  (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report and Chevron  (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report rose Tuesday, with Exxon closing 1% higher at $65.02, and Chevron firming 0.39% to $117.28. Chevron’s increase exactly matched that of the S&P 500 index.

Morningstar analyst Allen Good assigns Exxon a narrow moat and $75 as fair value, and assigns Chevron a narrow moat and $128 as fair value. 

Tags
terms:
EnergyOilStocksInvesting
Roblox Lead
INVESTING

Roblox Stock Rises Sharply on Positive Response to Investor Day

Wall Street Preview: Dollar, Oil and Tech in Focus
STOCKS

Stocks Close Higher on Strong Retail Sales, Home Depot Earnings

Mutual Funds

Asset Allocation Funds - 20 Best Asset Allocation

Mutual Funds

Value Funds - 20 Best Value-Stock Mutual Funds

Mutual Funds

Large Cap Funds - 20 Best Large-Cap Stock Funds

Mutual Funds

Equity Funds - 20 Best Equity Mutual Funds

Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Don't Buy the Dip, Some Crypto Analysts Say

Skyward view of three skyscrapers from from below with text overlay that reads "What Is an ETF? Exchange-Traded Funds Explained"
E

What Are ETFs and How Do They Work?