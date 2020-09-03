DraftKings Unveils Partnership With Chicago Cubs

DraftKings signed a multiyear deal with the Chicago Cubs. The company becomes the team's sports-betting and daily-fantasy-sports partner.

DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report, the sports gambling and entertainment app, said it signed a multiyear deal with the Chicago Cubs, becoming the Major League Baseball team’s sports-betting and daily-fantasy-sports partner.

Terms weren’t disclosed.

The deal also includes a plan to create a sportsbook, a place where bettors can go to place bets during sporting events.

The sportsbook would be located at Wrigley Field, home of the Cubs, with online access available in the surrounding Wrigleyville area.

The company added that even though sports betting is legal in Illinois, the city of Chicago would need to approve the development of a new sportsbook.

Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America, said the company aimed "to provide sports bettors in Chicago with a revolutionary sports betting experience.

"As two organizations that share a mutual passion for innovation and a commitment to excellence, we look forward to working in collaboration with the Cubs, an organization steeped in tradition, and making our presence felt in and around Wrigleyville."

The Boston company currently owns retail sportsbooks in seven states.

The sportsbook app had said Wednesday that the National Basketball Association icon Michael Jordan had joined its board as a special adviser and taken an equity stake in the company. The move sent the stock up 13%.

The company said Jordan would "provide strategic and creative input to the board of directors on company strategy, product development, inclusion, equity and belonging, marketing activities and other key initiatives."

Shares of DraftKings at last check were down 4.6% at $38.09.