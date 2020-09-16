DraftKings will be the official sports-betting, iGaming and daily fantasy partner for the New York Giants of the National Football League.

DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report will be the official sports-betting, iGaming and daily fantasy partner for the New York Giants, becoming the first National Football League team to sign an integrated deal in this category.

As part of the multiyear arrangement, DraftKings gets banners and brand placements across MetLife Stadium during Giants home games.

In addition, DraftKings will also have access to a virtual sports lounge on Giants game days.

"The New York Giants have continued to be a fantastic organization to work with over the years," and the accord expands their relationship, said Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings' chief business officer, in a statement.

"Both organizations remain committed to customer experience through enhanced product offerings and authenticity and look forward to joining forces across platforms as the highly anticipated NFL season gets underway," Kucharz added.

The 2020 NFL season began on Sept. 10.

The Boston company and the team will also provide a weekly Free-to-Play Pick 'Em game that will be available to Giants fans.

Shares of DraftKings surged on Monday after the sports-betting group inked a content and marketing agreement with Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report sports network ESPN.

DraftKings said the deal allows it to integrate its products across ESPN's digital platforms, while also producing sports content for the network's studio.

Last week, former NBA superstar Michael Jordan said he took an equity stake in DraftKings in exchange for providing guidance and advice to the board on key business initiatives.

That input will address matters including company strategy, product development, inclusion, equity and belonging, marketing activities and other initiatives, the company said.

Shares of DraftKings at last check were up 7.2% at $51.70.