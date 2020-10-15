DraftKings Climbs After Latest Media Deal: Turner Sports - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

DraftKings Signs Latest Media Deal, With Turner Sports

DraftKings reached its latest partnership. The sports-gambling company will produce content for Turner Sports' telecasts and apps.
Author:
Publish date:

Online gambling company DraftKings  (DKNG) - Get Report signed its latest media deal, a partnership with WarnerMedia's  (T) - Get Report Turner Sports division. 

Terms weren't disclosed.

The multiyear deal will see DraftKings provide sports-betting information and daily fantasy content across Turner Sports telecasts and Bleacher Report's digital channels as well as the B/R app. 

“Regulated betting is quickly becoming a fixture of modern sports entertainment, and this collaboration with Turner Sports further scales the reach of our products and content to engage fans,” Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings, said in a statement. 

The deal excludes National Basketball Association programming. 

The agreement includes integrations that will feature custom content segments, DraftKings' betting odds and daily fantasy statistics, original content, personalized automated alerts and editorial across the Turner Sports network.

“While this emerging industry continues to evolve, sports betting helps to drive engagement, increased time spent viewing and audience scale,” said Turner Sports Executive Vice President Will Funk.

DraftKings has had a busy few weeks, announcing multiple deals with the National Football League and media broadcast partners as the company looks to keep its market-share lead amid competition from rivals FanDuel and the Barstool Sports app.

Earlier this week DraftKings was the subject of at least four mostly bullish analyst notes as the company's brand presence is boosted by its pro league partnerships. 

Oppenheimer affirmed its outperform rating while raising its price target to $65 a share from $55. Deutsche Bank initiated DraftKings with a hold rating and $48 price target. 

Needham affirmed its buy rating and $70 price target, and Credit Suisse initiated coverage at outperform with a $76 price target. 

DraftKings shares at last check were off 2.3% to $46.46. Early in Thursday trading the stock was up 2%.

Stock Traders New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Drop as Prospects Dim for Stimulus Package, Jobless Claims Rise

Here's Why Tiffany Shares are Higher in Friday's Session
EARNINGS

Tiffany Reports Brighter Sales, Sees Positive Trends Continuing

Jim Cramer: I Want Walgreens-Rite Aid Deal to Come Together or Fall Apart Soon
INVESTING

Walgreens Boots Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Sees 2021 Profit Growth Despite Pandemic; Shares Jump

Fastly Lead
INVESTING

Fastly Plunges on TikTok-Related Sales Hit, Analyst Downgrades

Morgan Stanley
INVESTING

Morgan Stanley Beats Q3 Earnings Forecast on Stronger Trading and Wealth Management Revenues

Affected United Airlines crews have been given the opportunity to work in the United States, depending on their eligibility to work there. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

United Airlines Posts $1.8 Billion Q3 Loss As Flight Demand Tumbles; Shares Slump

Vertex Pharma (VRTX) Stock Lower on Q3 Miss
INVESTING

Vertex Pharma Off After Analysts Comment on Drug-Trial Halt

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slump on Fading Stimulus Hopes, European COVID Infection Surge; Weekly Jobless Claims Rise to 898,000