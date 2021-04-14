DraftKings, PGA Plan Fantasy Sports Betting Center in Arizona

DraftKings plans a fantasy sports betting center at TPC Scottsdale, not long after Arizona nears authorizing such operations there.

DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report and the Professional Golfers Association said they'd expanded their commercial partnership after sports-betting legislation moved close to passage in Arizona.

The Arizona legislature passed House Bill 2772, which would authorize fantasy sports and sports betting in the state. The bill is still pending approval from Gov. Doug Ducey (R.).

DraftKings and PGA Tour are moving forward with plans to market access to retail and mobile sports betting in Arizona, the companies said in a statement.

The companies “plan to open a retail betting location at TPC Scottsdale, a golf complex ... that is home to the annual Phoenix Open,” DraftKings said.

The Boston fantasy sports betting operator said it to planned to create a “19th hole” experience in collaboration with PGA Tour.

The location will “be open year-round for sports betting, food and drinks,” DraftKings said.

The effort to create a sportsbook with the PGA Tour "will ultimately benefit Arizona sports fans who want to legally bet on sports,” Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings, said.

DraftKings will become the exclusive sports-betting partner of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which is held annually at TPC Scottsdale.

DraftKings and PGA Tour will collaborate in marketing initiatives, the company added.

At last check DraftKings shares were trading 1.4% higher at $60.06. The stock has quadrupled off the 52-week low above $14, set exactly a year ago. It has dropped from its 52-week high of $74.38, touched three weeks ago.