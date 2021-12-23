Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Why Elon Musk Is Tweeting About the Biden Administration
Why Elon Musk Is Tweeting About the Biden Administration
Publish date:

DraftKings' Move Into NFTs Could be Game Changer

Real Money's Timothy Collins likes the diversification the deal with the NFL gives online sports betting company.
Author:

DraftKings  (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report is a tough one  Sometimes highly valued, it took a beating in fall trading. Capable of generating massive revenues, it continues to lose money. Used by millions of sports fans, its business model remains legally uncertain at best.

All of these issues might be red flags for investors, or they might signal the volatility that always follows innovation. Timothy Collins is betting on the latter, especially as DraftKings has doubled down on new technology.

“Fall has been a season to forget for DraftKings,” Collins noted recently on Real Money. “From the low $60s to the high $20s has been a painful decline.”

He added “there has been no bounce in the shares until the past week. And even that bounce was $5 after a $35 decline. Not exactly exciting, but after waiting for signs of a bottom, I'm finally ready to start a position here.”

DraftKings has been moving into the non-fungible token arena. “It just unveiled plans for gamified NFTs in the NFL space,” Collins said.

TheStreet Recommends

“By working with the NFL Players Association, DraftKings will be able to use authentic names, images, and likenesses. Many of the football-related NFTs simply use a generic reference,” he added.

The program will take about a year to develop, but “I do believe it will broaden DraftKings' reach and diversify its revenue stream. Dapper Labs will continue to provide competition with NFL All Day (terrible name selection, by the way) but there's enough room for both in the space.”

One of the biggest problems with the range of money-losing tech companies out there is how often their business model boils down to “keep doing the same thing but bigger.” (Take a loss on every ride you book, but make it up through volume… and long term plans to establish an illegal monopoly.) Watching DraftKings diversify its business model and try to innovate its way into profitability is a strong sign for Collins that they’re a good bet for investors.

“The bullish parabolic stop-and-reverse (PSAR) position is enough for me to take a trading shot here. I do think as we get closer to the NFL playoffs and NCAA basketball gets deeper into the season, we'll see a surge in online gambling again as wel," Collins said.

"I like the long-term story with the NFT announcement but I also like a trade here too,” he added.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Taco Bell's chicken wings
LIFESTYLE
YUM

Taco Bell To Bring Chicken Wings To The Menu In 2022

This Is How Much Money Each Actor That Has Played Spider-Man Has Raked In
INVESTING
AMCCNKSNE

Cinemark and AMC Stock: 'Matrix,' 'Sing 2,' and 'Spider-Man' Mean a Merry Christmas

Officials Say Hong Kong's New Government Health Insurance Scheme On The Right Track, But Observers Unsure
HEALTH

Which Health Coverage Gives Patients The Worst Bills?

Wall Street Stock Market Christmas
JIM CRAMER
PFENCLHDAL

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/22: Visa, Disney, Chipotle, Boeing

Cut Losses, Take a Tax Loss by Selling Your Money-Losing Stocks
INVESTING

Take Advantage of Two Things That Happen Every December

Darkened photo of buildings on Wall Street with text overlay that reads "What Are Earnings per Share?"
E

What Are Earnings per Share? Definition, Examples & Limitations

Is Coach Interested in Buying Burberry?
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZNBBYM

Best End-of-Year Sales To Shop Now – Best Buy, Macy’s and More

Pfizer covid pill Lead
STOCKS
SPX

Stocks Close Higher on Pfizer Covid-19 Treatment Approval, Economic News