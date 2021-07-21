TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Says Buy DraftKings and Penn National
Jim Cramer Says Buy DraftKings and Penn National
Publish date:

DraftKings Launches NFT Marketplace With Tom Brady's Autograph

DraftKings is getting into sports NFTs with curated releases from Autograph, which was co-founded by U.S. football star Tom Brady.
Author:

Shares of DraftKings  (DKNG) - Get Report jumped on Wednesday after the sports gambling platform unveiled plans to cash in on the nonfungible-token craze by launching DraftKings Marketplace. 

The marketplace will provide access to curated NFT releases and facilitate secondary-market transactions. 

"The NFT boom has reinvented the collectibles industry and driven excitement to early-adopting audiences worldwide — including the DraftKings community,” Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of the Boston company, said in a statement.

DraftKings shares at last check were 4.1% higher at $47.72. 

TST Recommends

DraftKings is teaming with Autograph, the NFT platform co-founded by National Football League star Tom Brady, to offer its first drops. 

The initial offering, called the Pre-Season Access collection, will showcase NFTs from Autograph's athletes roster, which includes Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka and Tony Hawk. 

Autograph's advisory board will help design custom NFTs exclusively for DraftKings Marketplace drops. Offerings will begin rolling out later this summer. 

DraftKings Marketplace will be the exclusive purveyor of sports NFTs from Autograph, but the company says the collaboration could eventually branch out into entertainment, lifestyle and culture NFTs. 

“As the world becomes more comfortable with digital ownership and collection, we see an incredible opportunity to bring users high-quality and personalized content from their favorite athletes, artists and franchises,'' Autograph Chief Executive Dillon Rosenblatt said. Autograph is based in Los Angeles.

Lands' End
INVESTING

Lands' End Lifts Guidance as E-Commerce Helps Drive Revenue

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS Members-Only Call - Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET

China's car sales grew 11.6 per cent in August to 2.2 million. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Lithia Motors Runs Higher on Second-Quarter Earnings Beat

Hong Kong Stocks Snap Three-day Winning Streak Before Report Signalling China Slowdown Risks
MARKETS

Stocks Extend Gains as Focus for Wall Street Is on Earnings

Qualtrics Lead
INVESTING

Qualtrics Earnings: Analyst Says Growth 'Accelerating'

Chipotle Lead
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Chipotle 'Stunning,' Tether Must Come Clean

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson Beats Earnings Forecast; Vaccine Sales Top $160 Million

Watch Jim Cramer on TheStreet Live 7/21/21
JIM CRAMER

Video: Jim Cramer on Chipotle, J&J, Netflix, FAANG, Bed Bath & Beyond