DraftKings and Dish Unveil Sports-Betting Partnership

Under a new partnership, Dish TV viewers will be able to access the DraftKings app from their televisions to bet on live sports games.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report and Dish Network (DISH) - Get Report were higher on Wednesday after the sports-betting company and the pay-television provider unveiled a partnership.

The plan: Dish TV customers with an internet-connected Hopper receiver will be able to access the DraftKings app from their televisions to view betting odds and fantasy contests. They can initiate bets or enter contests with DraftKings directly from their TVs.

They will then also be able to set recordings or watch the live sports that correspond with those bets via Hopper.

To enable the effort, the companies will integrate DraftKings' sportsbook and daily fantasy platform with the Dish TV Hopper platform.

The partnership will extend to Dish Network's Sling TV and Boost Mobile platforms in the future.

"The integration with DraftKings is an exciting enhancement for our customers and a great addition to the growing Dish TV Hopper platform — a one-stop entertainment hub," Dish President Brian Neylon said in a statement.

"Our deal with Dish TV and the technology behind it immerses customers within a next-generation viewership experience and reaches these fan bases in a completely new way," said DraftKings President Paul Liberman.

"This is a unique opportunity for fans to watch games and engage with our real-money products while the technology also allows for further innovation ahead."

Dish customers can open the DraftKings app while watching any live, on-demand or recorded Dish TV content. Placing bets will be limited to customers living in states where sports betting is legal.

Dish Network shares at last check moved up 3.2% to $34.16 while DraftKings shares were up 5.6% to $72.40.