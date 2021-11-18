DraftKings reached a deal to become the exclusive daily fantasy sports partner for the National Hockey League's Boston Bruins.

DraftKings, (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Report the online sports gambling company, unveiled a deal with the NHL's Boston Bruins to become the team's exclusive daily fantasy sports partner.

Based in Boston, DraftKings will also be the official sports betting partner of the Bruins and TD Garden, the arena where the Bruins play -- if sports betting becomes legal in Massachusetts.

DraftKings "has established itself as the premier hub for daily fantasy sports,” said Boston Bruins President Cam Neely.

Shares of Draftkings at last check were down 1.9% at $37.15. The stock is trading around its 52-week low. That's about half its 52-week high above $74, set in March.

Currently, DraftKings operates mobile sports betting in 15 states, including the New England states of Connecticut and New Hampshire.

DraftKings will team with the Bruins to execute strategic digital and social media content as part of the partnership, with DraftKings taking over the Bruins homepage, app integration and digital linkages.

The Bruins are "an exceptional team that like us is relentlessly focused on the fan,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings.

DraftKings last month became the official sports betting, daily fantasy and igaming partner for the NHL in the U.S..

Earliter this month, the National Basketball Association expanded its multiyear relationship with DraftKings, naming the online sports betting company the league's co-official sports betting partner.

Under the expanded arrangement, DraftKings will become the exclusive presenting sponsor of NBABet Stream. That's the league’s betting-focused telecast, which is distributed via NBA League Pass and the NBA TV app.