DraftKings Wavers on Proposed $1 Billion Debt Offering

DraftKings unveiled a private offering of $1 billion of notes and gave the buyers an option on another $150 million of notes.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report wavered on Monday after the online sports-betting company unveiled a private offering of $1 billion senior notes due 2028.

The company also plans to grant the institutional buyers involved in the sale a 13-day option to purchase another $150 million of notes.

The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined in negotiations between DraftKings and the initial purchaser of the notes.

The Boston company plans to use the proceeds from the sale for working capital and general purposes, which may include mergers and acquisitions, it said in Monday's release.

DraftKings at last check was up 0.8% at $72.35. It has run in and out of positive territory in Monday trades.

The company has been expanding its brand in recent weeks, saying earlier this month that it partnered with the UFC to become the mixed martial arts organization's first "Official Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Partner" in the U.S. and Canada.

Under the arrangement, DraftKings will offer in-game promotions, activations, in-broadcast odds integrations and UFC branding across its daily fantasy and betting products and will possess rights to use official UFC marks and logos.

DraftKings also this month said it agreed to a partnership with pay-TV provider Dish Network. (DISH) - Get Report

The plan: Dish TV customers with an internet-connected Hopper receiver will be able to access the DraftKings app from their televisions to view betting odds and fantasy contests. They can initiate bets or enter contests with DraftKings directly from their TVs.

Rival online sports book Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report rose last week after the state of Illinois allowed its online sports betting app, Barstool Sportsbook, to begin operations in the state.

Penn National is the country’s largest regional casino owner, with 41 properties across 19 states.

Last month, TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer recommended buying Penn National on the dip, saying he remains a “gigantic believer” in the company.

