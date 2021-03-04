TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

DraftKings to Be UFC's Official Sportsbook, Daily Fantasy Partner

DraftKings teams up with the UFC on sportsbook arrangement.
Author:
Publish date:

DraftKings  (DKNG) - Get Report and the UFC said Thursday that the sports betting platform will become the mixed martial arts organization's first "Official Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Partner" in the U.S. and Canada.

Shares of the Boston company were up 4.4% to $68.60 in premarket trading.

Under the arrangement, DraftKings will offer in-game promotions, activations, in-broadcast odds integrations and UFC branding across its daily fantasy and betting products and will possess rights to use official UFC marks and logos.

DraftKings also will provide fans weekly with free-to-play UFC games, enhanced prop bets and other sportsbook opportunities.

Prior to UFF 259 on Saturday, DraftKings launched a free-to-play UFC pool with $10,000 in prizes.

"This is a massive deal that will benefit UFC, DraftKings, and most of all the fans,” UFC President Dana White said in a statement. “DraftKings is the best at what they do in the betting and daily fantasy space, and unlike other sports, UFC has no off season. The action will be non-stop for fans of UFC and DraftKings."

DraftKings also will become the presenting partner of the UFC Fight Clock, UFC’s time-keeping system, debuting at Saturday's event.

Last year, both UFC daily fantasy and sports betting saw substantial growth on DraftKings.

"Combat sports, and UFC in particular, have scaled significantly across both our sportsbook and daily fantasy verticals, evolving from a niche offering to a high-demand category that we believe will only grow further as we innovate,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings co-founder, CEO and executive chairman.

DraftKings has seen a great deal of activity in the last week.

On Wednesday, DraftKings and pay television provider Dish Network  (DISH) - Get Report announced a partnership in which Dish TV viewers will be able to access the DraftKings app from their televisions to bet on live sports games.

Last week, DraftKings posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and raised its 2021 sales guidance as sports - and wagering on it - came back stronger than expected amid the ongoing pandemic.

Jim Cramer Stock Market Breakdown 12/2
JIM CRAMER

Market Recap With Jim Cramer: Ark Invest, Apple, Buzz ETF

Chinese Regulators Limit Short Selling as it Tries to Prop up Stocks
INVESTING

Tanger Factory Outlet Rises as WallStreetBets Traders Shift Focus

Walmart Stock Hits 7-Month Low Following $16 Billion Flipkart Deal
INVESTING

Flipkart Reportedly Explores SPAC Route to U.S. Listing

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures, Nasdaq Turn Higher As Bond Markets Steady; Weekly Jobless Claims Rise to 745,000

Canopy Growth Posts Better-Than-Expected Revenue
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Canopy Growth

Undercover Economist: Improved Jobless Rate Masks Deeper Problem
INVESTING

Jobless Claims Up Slightly Amid Signs of Labor Market Recovery

Gambling losses are tax deductible
INVESTING

Top Gambling Stocks to Buy in 2021

General Electric CEO Flannery Is Already Starting to Right the Ship, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

General Electric Shares Extend Gains After Morgan Stanley Price Target Boost