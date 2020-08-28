DraftKings and Penn National Downgraded on Valuation Concerns

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen expresses concerns about the valuations of DraftKings and Penn National.

Shares of sports gambling company DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report and casino company Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report fell Friday after Morgan Stanley downgraded both to equal weight from overweight amid valuation concerns.

Penn National shares recently traded at $53.89, down 2.27%. The stock has soared 112% year to date. DraftKings recently traded at $37.85, up 3.10%, and the shares have surged 162% so far this year.

Despite the downgrading, Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen raised his share-price target for DraftKings to $37 from $26, reflecting recent market activity. He lifted his price target for Penn National to $55 from $49 a share.

Allen sees the companies as "arguably the purest plays” on the themes of legal U.S. sports betting and online gambling. The total revenue for those areas should exceed $12 billion in 2025, he said.

But the analyst is concerned about investor euphoria toward DraftKings and Penn National. He sees six potential risks.

1. A reversal of consumers’ stay-at-home trend;

2. A dampening of consumer gambling demand thanks to a lack of further federal government stimulus;

3. Increased competition in the industry;

4. Disappointment about lack of progress in the legalization of sports gambling;

5. A potential cancellation of the NFL season;

6. Expiration of the lock-up for DraftKings insider shareholders.

DraftKings shares edged higher Thursday, after reports said the National Basketball Association players voted to resume the league’s playoffs. Games were suspended after a Milwaukee Bucks walkout Wednesday. A halt of play, of course, could stifle activity for the betting platform.