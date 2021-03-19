TheStreet
DraftKings Shoots Higher as Wagers Roll In for March Madness

DraftKings shares jump as the online sports-betting platform takes in wagers on this year’s NCAA men's basketball tournament.
DraftKings  (DKNG) - Get Report shot higher on Friday as the online sports-betting platform took in wagers ahead of this year’s NCAA Tournament, which is expected to generate more than $1 billion in bets.

DraftKings shares were up 3.86% at $70.22 in premarket trading on Friday following the tournament's tip-off, which had eight teams vying Thursday for the final four spots in the official first round of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.

Analysts see DraftKings and other online betting platforms not only benefitting from pent-up interest in the tournament but from expanded state legalization of online wagering thanks to the Supreme Court striking down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018.

The popularity of the NCAA tournament combined with such a high number of games typically makes March Madness the largest sports betting event, surpassing even the Super Bowl.

That's expected to be even more-so due to the tournament being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Sports Illustrated: The 10 Teams Most Likely to Win the Men's National Title

In 2019, only seven states in the U.S. had legal sports betting; now 20 states including Washington, D.C., have some form of legal sports betting, the most recent ones being Virginia and Michigan.

Each state has its own set of rules. Some of the most-used legal U.S. sportsbooks in the various states include DraftKings, as well as Penn National Gaming  (PENN) - Get Report, Bet MGM  (MGM) - Get Report and Caesars Entertainment  (CZR) - Get Report.

The American Gaming Association estimates 30.6 million Americans will bet on the event, up by 17.8 million people from 2019. For the likes of DraftKings, which has been promoting its platform ahead of the games, that means strong potential profits.

In a research note, Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly said he expects March Madness gross gaming revenue for DraftKings to ring in between $101 million and $183 million, with his base case assuming gross gaming revenue of $142 million.

Kelly has an outperform rating on DraftKings with an $80 price target. 

